A complete timeline of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce finally announced their engagement this week.

After weeks of quiet speculation, the singer confirmed that the football player had popped the question with a heartfelt announcement on Instagram, sending Swifties and NFL fans alike into a frenzy.

Since 2023, Taylor and Travis have captivated fans with a love story that feels straight out of a rom-com, filled with bold moves, viral moments, and intimate milestones that unfolded under the spotlight.

So in light of their engagement, let’s take a look back on a timeline of their relationship.

July 2023 – A Friendship Bracelet Starts It All

Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show at Arrowhead Stadium.

He attempted to give Swift a handmade friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, but never got the chance to meet her backstage.

He later admitted the playful gesture on his New Heights podcast, and it became the internet’s favorite “missed connection” moment.

September 2023 – First Public Hints of Romance

On September 24, Taylor shocked fans when she appeared in a private suite at Arrowhead to watch the Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears.

The pair were also seen walking together backstage.

This moment marked the couple’s unofficial debut—and ignited weeks of headlines about a possible romance between them.

October 2023 – Hand-in-Hand

The couple attended a Saturday Night Live after-party in New York City, spotted holding hands for the first time.

Photos confirmed what fans already suspected: this was the real deal.

That same month, Taylor returned to Arrowhead for another Chiefs game. After the win, she was photographed planting a kiss on Kelce’s cheek.

November 2023 – “Karma is the Guy on the Chiefs”

During her Buenos Aires Eras Tour stop, Swift changed the lyrics of her hit song Karma to: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

The moment went instantly viral, and Travis was seen grinning in the crowd as fans cheered around him.

Backstage, the two shared their first public kiss, sealing the song lyric as one of their most iconic moments.

December 2023 – Blending Families

Reports surfaced that Taylor hosted Travis in Nashville for Thanksgiving, where their families met over a cozy dinner.

Paparazzi caught glimpses of them Christmas shopping together later that month, adding to the “serious relationship” buzz.

Early 2024 – Love on the Field and the Stage

By January 2024, Taylor became a fixture at playoff games, embraced by Travis’ inner circle.

That February, she famously flew from Tokyo to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl LVIII, arriving just in time to watch the Chiefs’ victory.

The couple’s kiss on the field made front-page news worldwide.

In April, Taylor released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, featuring two songs she penned about Travis – The Alchemy and So High School.

Summer 2024 – Taking the Stage Together

In June 2024, the couple sent fans wild with an unforgettable moment during her Eras Tour stop at Wembley Stadium in London.

Travis appeared on stage in a top hat and tails, helping Swift during her I Can Do It With a Broken Heart skit.

Fans cheered wildly as the NFL star carried her across the stage, and it became one of the defining fan-favourite moments of the Eras Tour.

Late 2024 – Going Strong

🏆| Taylor accepting the award for “Video Of The Year” and giving a shout out to her collaborators, @tkelce and giving a reminder for everyone to register to vote! pic.twitter.com/H5Rxux8WBs — Taylor Swift Updates ❤️‍🔥 (@swifferupdates) September 12, 2024

In September 2024, Taylor sweetly mentioned her boyfriend Travis during her acceptance speech at the MTV VMAs.

That November, the couple spent Thanksgiving together again, marking back-to-back holidays as a blended family.

2025 – Engagement Rumours & Podcast Debut

From early 2025, Taylor and Travis were plagued by engagement speculation, as insiders suggested the NFL player had been shopping for rings.

In July, Travis finally posted soft-launch photos of Taylor on Instagram, his first time publicly sharing her in a personal way.

Then in August, Taylor made a surprise appearance on New Heights, teasing that Travis’ podcast “accidentally got me a boyfriend.”

The songstress used the podcast to announce her 12th studio album The Life Of A Showgirl would be released on October 3rd.

Unveiling a copy of her new record, she said: “This is my new album, The Life Of A Showgirl. It’s something I was working on while I was in Europe on the Eras tour.”

On the podcast, Kelce said the fact that Swift recorded the album while simultaneously travelling the world for her sold-out tour was “still blowing my mind”.

Swift said: “I just love music. I would be playing shows three nights in a row, then I would have three days off.

“I would fly to Sweden. Working on this, I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating.”

August 2025 – The Fairytale Proposal

On August 26th, Taylor announced her engagement to Travis in a joint Instagram post with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

The post read: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Travis proposed in mid-August in the garden of his Lee’s Summit, Missouri home.

He presented the singer with a custom Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond ring, designed with input from Parisian jeweler Kindred Lubeck.

They immediately FaceTimed loved ones before sharing the news with the world.

From a missed friendship bracelet in July 2023 to a garden proposal in August 2025, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have crafted a love story that resonates far beyond the headlines.

Their journey—part fairytale, part reality TV drama, part epic stadium romance—has captured the imagination of millions.

And now, as they plan their wedding, the world is ready for the next chapter.