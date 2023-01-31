A complete timeline of Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s relationship

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are one of Love Island’s biggest success stories.

The couple met on the dating show in 2019 and since then, they have gone from strength to strength.

From moving in together to welcoming their first child, we’re taking a look back at some of their biggest relationship moments to date:

June 2019

Tommy and Molly both entered the Love Island villa as bombshells in series 5.

Tommy entered first alongside ballroom dancer Curtis Pritchard, while Molly entered by herself.

Tommy met Molly for the first time in a hot tub, where they had their very first date.

After coupling up, their relationship was put to the ultimate test when Molly-Mae and the other girls were sent to Casa Amor.

In a fan favorite moment, the couple finally reunited after spending days apart, and Molly-Mae broke down in tears when she discovered Tommy had remained loyal to her.

With the help of Molly-Mae’s beloved teddy Ellie-Belly, Tommy asked the blonde beauty to be his girlfriend.

Tommy penned a note which he signed off from Ellie-Belly and after a completely shocked Molly-Mae read the note, he popped the girlfriend question.

She of course said yes and soon after, the couple told each other that they loved each other for the first time.

July 2019

The couple made it to the final of the series, and had their final date in the villa in a stunning ballroom.

Molly-Mae thanked the boxer for making her time in the villa so special in an emotional speech, saying: “Tommy. For someone whose career depends on fighting other people, you’re the gentlest person I’ve ever met.”

“You’re my best friend and the most incredible dad to our Elly-Belly. Thank you for showing me kindness and nothing but pure love every day… I love you so much and I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet.”

The pair came in second place on the show, with Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea winning the series.

September 2019

In September of 2019, Molly-Mae and Tommy moved into an apartment together in Manchester.

Speaking to The Sun at the time, Tommy said: “We’re both doing marvelous things. We’re both really happy.”

“We’ve bought an apartment in Manchester and we’re going to move in together.”

December 2019

In December of 2019, Molly-Mae posted a sweet picture supporting her boxer boyfriend in his first fight since leaving the villa in July.

In the fight, broadcast by BT sport, the supportive girlfriend can be seen ringside cheering the boxer on.

January 2020

Molly-Mae and Tommy jetted off to the Maldives for a New Year’s holiday in early 2020.

The couple rang in the New Year on the trip, and Molly-Mae vlogged the getaway in two parts on her YouTube channel.

The influencer shared a sweet holiday snap to ring in the new year, captioned: “2019 you changed my life. I love you.”

February 2020

Molly-Mae and Tommy spent their first Valentine’s Day together in style, with Tommy spoiling his girlfriend with a hotel stay.

He decked out the room with balloons, flowers and rose petals spelling “I ❤️ You.”

May 2020

The couple both celebrated their 21st birthdays in 2020, and they pulled out all the stops for each other to make their days extra special.

For Tommy’s birthday, Molly-Mae decked out the downstairs of their apartment with balloons, presents and a personalised birthday cake.

At the end of May, it was Tommy’s turn to do the spoiling as his “wifey” celebrated her 21st birthday.

He decorated their apartment with balloons and presents, and gifted Molly-Mae an adorable Pomeranian puppy – who they named Mr Chai.

June 2020

In June 2020, tragedy struck for the couple as they announced their puppy Chai had passed away.

In a heartbreaking YouTube video, they detailed how they had rushed their pooch to the vet after he fell suddenly ill.

Sadly, the puppy later died due to undetected conditions he had been born with.

That same month, the couple had moved to a new apartment outside of Manchester City.

October 2021

In October 2021, Molly-Mae and Tommy’s rented apartment in Manchester was targeted by professional thieves while they were attending an event in London, and £800k worth of items were stolen.

Speaking about the incident in an emotional YouTube video, Molly-Mae said: “Basically, Tommy and I were robbed a couple of weeks ago now and it was without a doubt the worst thing that’s ever happened to me – to us I’d probably say for him. And it was just awful, horrendous, terrible. So we’ve been dealing with a lot.”

“Our apartment was robbed, ransacked, emptied, you name it. I’m sure you guys have read, but basically, what they said in the articles is true, they took everything and we were left with not a lot of stuff at all.”

She continued: “I have been dealing with emotions that I wouldn’t think I’d have dealt with during a time like this – one of them being guilt, which I never thought if I was ever to be robbed I would feel guilty for being robbed.”

“But, I think seeing lot of the things on social media and seeing people’s opinions on why we got robbed, I started to feel like: ‘Was this my fault, did I share too much, did I do the wrong thing?’ And I think, on reflection, now I mean – it’s another thing I want to talk about in this video is how things are going to have to change now.”

March 2022

In March last year, Molly-Mae and Tommy purchased their dream home.

Molly-Mae shared the exciting news on Instagram at the time, as she set up a home account on the app.

She wrote: “I can’t believe we have actually gotten to this point. A three year search for our first home, which some of you have followed, has finally come to an end.”

“I know a lot of you won’t have been expecting me to do a home account as I have become a lot more private about what I post of our home life. However having a home account is something that I have always dreamed of doing.”

“I’ve decided that I don’t want the past to control my future, the way I live my life, and the things I share with you guys,” she added, referring to a £800k burglary in her old apartment.

“This account will show snippets of our home, this crazy new journey we are embarking on and day to day life within our house (and maybe appearances from two fluffy cats as well). I hope you all enjoy!”

May 2022

In May 2022, Tommy opened up about his plans to start a family with Molly-Mae.

In an interview with The UK Sun, the boxer said: “I want four kids but it’s Molly’s body and she’s the one who has to go through it – but I’ll be there with her every step of the way.”

“I’m a big family man and come from a big family too and it’s something we talk about a lot. I don’t think it’s in the far too distant future…”

“We’re so young but we’ve been living together for three years now – we shared a bed the night we met and then every day after that for months so it’s like we’ve been together six years.”

September 2022

In September 2022, Molly-Mae announced her pregnancy.

The 23-year-old shared a sweet video of the speech she made to Tommy during the Love Island final back in 2019, before cutting to an emotional clip of her boxer beau kissing her baby bump.

She captioned the post: “’I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet’ 👼🏼”

The influencer later confirmed she was expecting a baby girl.

January 2023

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury welcomed their first child together on January 23, 2023.

The couple shared a photo of their newborn daughter to Instagram, and wrote: “23/01/23🤍”

The new parents have not yet revealed the name of their baby girl.