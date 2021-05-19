A Complete Timeline of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Relationship

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating their three-year wedding anniversary today.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Archie, on May 6, 2019 – and are currently expecting their second child, a baby girl.

In the past year, Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior working members of the royal family and relocated to California, where they currently reside.

In honour of the couple’s wedding anniversary, we decided to take a look back on their high-profile romance – from their first date to their new life.

Take a look:

2016

Meghan and Harry were introduced to each other by a mutual friend in July 2016 on a blind date.

The couple opened up about their first date during their first sit-down interview with the BBC following their engagement announcement.

Meghan said: “Because I’m from the States, you don’t grow up with the same understanding of the royal family.”

“I didn’t know much about him, so the only thing that I had asked [our mutual friend] when she said that she wanted to set us up, was, ‘Well is he nice?’ Cause if he wasn’t kind, it just didn’t seem like it would make sense.”

“We met for a drink and then I think very quickly into that we said, ‘Well what are we doing tomorrow? We should meet again,'” the former Suits star recalled.

Ad

Just weeks later, Harry invited Meghan to accompany him on a trip to Africa.

“I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana and we camped out with each other under the stars,” the 36-year-old said.

“Then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to get to know each other.”

“We had a good five, six months almost with just privacy, which was amazing,” Meghan added.

Ad

News of their romance broke on October 31 in 2016, and the news was confirmed by The Royal Family just days later.

A statement released on November 8 read: “Since he was young, Prince Harry has been very aware of the warmth that has been extended to him by members of the public. He feels lucky to have so many people supporting him and knows what a fortunate and privileged life he leads.”

“He is also aware that there is significant curiosity about his private life. He has never been comfortable with this, but he has tried to develop a thick skin about the level of media interest that comes with it.”

Ad

“He has rarely taken formal action on the very regular publication of fictional stories that are written about him and he has worked hard to develop a professional relationship with the media, focused on his work and the issues he cares about.”

“But the past week has seen a line crossed. His girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment.”

“Some of this has been very public – the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.”

Ad

Kensington Palace has issued a statement this morning about the harassment currently being experienced by Meghan Markle and her family. pic.twitter.com/EuFZ4fmUIj — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 8, 2016

“Some of it has been hidden from the public – the nightly legal battles to keep defamatory stories out of papers; her mother having to struggle past photographers in order to get to her front door; the attempts of reporters and photographers to gain illegal entry to her home and the calls to police that followed; the substantial bribes offered by papers to her ex-boyfriend; the bombardment of nearly every friend, co-worker, and loved one in her life.”

“Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her. It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm.”

“He knows commentators will say this is ‘the price she has to pay’ and that ‘this is all part of the game’. He strongly disagrees. This is not a game – it is her life and his.”

Ad

2017

Harry and Meghan made their first royal appearance as a couple at The Invictus Games in Toronto in September 2017.

The next month, Meghan opened up about her relationship with the royal for the first time in an interview with Vanity Fair.

The former Suits star said at the time: “We’re a couple. We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time.”

Ad

“This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”

On November 27, 2017, Prince Charles announced Meghan and Harry’s engagement.

A statement by Clarence House read: “His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle.”

“The wedding will take place in spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.”

Ad

“His Royal Highness and Ms Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family.

“Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.”

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

In a statement released through Kensington Palace, Meghan’s parents Thomas and Doria reacted to the happy news.

Ad

They said at the time: “We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person.”

“To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents. We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together.”

Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton also congratulated the couple, saying in a statement: “We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.”

Ad

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip added: “The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said of the engagement:

'We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to

know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.' — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

2018

On May 19 2018, millions of people around the world tuned into Meghan and Harry’s wedding day, which took place in Windsor Castle in front of a host of famous friends.

Meghan stepped out in a stunning Givenchy silk white gown, which was created by the British fashion designer Clare Waight Keller.

Ad

The 39-year-old also wore Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara, which she borrowed from the Queen.

Meghan’s estranged father Thomas suffered a heart attack before the wedding, so Harry’s father Prince Charles walked her down the aisle.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds shared their first smooch as husband and wife on the steps of St. George’s Chapel in front of their adoring fans.

On October 15 that same year, Kensington Palace announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were expecting their first child.

Ad

They tweeted at the time: “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.”

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

2019

Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child together on May 6, 2019.

Sharing the exciting news in a statement, they wrote: “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.”

Ad

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”

On May 8, the couple introduced Baby Sussex to the world – who they named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

In a brief media interview, Meghan said: “I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy. He has the sweetest temperament. He is really calm. He’s just been the dream, so it’s been a special couple of days.”

Ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

2020

On January 8, 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they would be stepping back from their roles as senior working members of the Royal Family.

In a statement shared via social media, the couple wrote: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.”

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.”

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

“We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

Ad

The couple then moved to America together, purchasing a home in Montecito, Santa Barbara – neighbouring US chat show host Oprah Winfrey.

Later that year, Meghan tragically suffered a miscarriage, opening up about her heartache in an opinion piece for the New York Times.

She explained that while she was changing her son Archie’s diaper, she felt a sharp cramp: “I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.”

Ad

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

“Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal,” Meghan wrote. “Sitting in a hospital bed, watching my husband’s heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realised that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, ‘Are you OK?’” “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few. In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage.” Ad “Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning. Some have bravely shared their stories; they have opened the door, knowing that when one person speaks truth, it gives license for all of us to do the same.” “We have learned that when people ask how any of us are doing, and when they really listen to the answer, with an open heart and mind, the load of grief often becomes lighter — for all of us. “In being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing,” she concluded the powerful piece. Ad 2021 On Valentine’s Day in 2021, Meghan and Harry delighted fans by announcing they are expecting their second child. A spokesperson for the couple said in a statement: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” In their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on CBS on March 7, the couple revealed they are expecting a baby girl. Harry said: “To have a boy then a girl — what more can you ask for?” The couple also revealed they are not planning on having anymore children after the birth of their daughter, saying: “Two is it.”