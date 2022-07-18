A complete timeline of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship

Following the news of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Las Vegas wedding, we are taking a look back at the Hollywood couple’s whirlwind romance.
From their first engagement back in 2002, to their heartbreaking split, and their shock reconciliation almost two DECADES later.
Here is a complete timeline of Bennifer’s romance:
2001
JLo and Ben met on set of the movie ‘Gigli’, where their characters ended up in love and ended up together by the end of the film.
At the time, Jennifer was married to her second husband, Cris Judd. She was briefly married to Ojani Noa prior to that.
In an interview with Vanity Fair for a feature released in March 2003, Ben said: “When I met her we became really, really, really good friends.”
“But at first, because she was married, there was no thought of a romantic relationship, so that created the opportunity to get to know each other without any of the falseness that goes with courtship because you’re trying to make a good impression.”
“With Jen, I thought, Even though it can never happen, it was nice for me to know I was capable of feeling that way — that I could love somebody in a way where what I really wanted was for them to be happy, even more than I wanted what I wanted. That was a new experience for me.”
2002
Ben took out ads in Variety and The Hollywood Reporter to gush about working with Jennifer during their movie ‘Gigli’.
He wrote: “You have shown kindness, dedication, diligence, humility, graciousness of spirit, beauty in courage, great empathy, astonishing talent, real poise and true grace…It has been nothing but an honor and a pleasure to work with you. I only wish I were lucky enough to be in all your movies.”
The actor signed the ad: ”With love, respect and gratitude, Ben Affleck.”
Later that year, Jennifer filed for divorce from Cris Judd, citing irreconcilable differences.
“Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd have announced they have resolved all issues arising out of their marriage. The resolution was extremely amicable,” their lawyer said in a statement shared by People.
Ben said he didn’t know of any marital issues between the two as she never mentioned any.
“We would hang out, but I talked about me all the time: ‘Enough about you!’ I was vaguely aware she had something going on, but I was too busy running off my mouth,” he said.
“It changed when she told me she was getting separated,” the actor said about when things changed between them. “At that point, it became a possibility; doors were opened.”
JLo and Ben then began filming their second movie ‘Jersey Girl’ directed by Kevin Smith – who later coined the term ‘Bennifer’.
That November, the couple announced their engagement.
“It’s just a blanket, a quilt of rose petals, all over the whole entire house,” JLo said of the unexpected proposal that took place in Boston.
“So many candles, and vases, bouquets. And my song ‘Glad’ was playing … I walk in and I was just overwhelmed. I wasn’t expecting it, and I was just like ‘Oh my God.'”
Jennifer said she began “sobbing” when Ben read her a handwritten letter listing all the reasons he loved her and wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.
“I had cried a lot over sadness over the years,” she told ABC News. “And for the first time in my life, I cried incredible purging tears of happiness. It was the most cleansing feeling and the most wonderful feeling I had ever had.”
2003
In the interview with Vanity Fair, Ben made it known just how excited he was and why he wanted to marry Jennifer.
“Jennifer is a really wonderful, fabulous woman, smart and interesting,” he told the publication. “Spending time with her makes me a better person and a happier person. She impresses me every day. It feels better to me to be with her than without her.”
He added: “Jen and I want to get married for the reason everyone else does: we fell in love. I’m in love; I want to have a family; and she’s the only person I’ve ever met who made me entertain the thought of doing that.”
However, the couple decided to push their wedding back.
“Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date,” they said in a statement. “When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized that something was awry.”
They continued: “We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends.”
2004
In January, Jennifer and Ben called off their engagement.
“Jennifer Lopez has ended her engagement to Ben Affleck,” a rep for the singer said, per People. “At this difficult time, we ask that you respect her privacy.”
Although this wasn’t a big surprise for fans, as Ben was attending red carpets alone and Jennifer wasn’t wearing her engagement ring.
In June that same year, Jennifer got married to Marc Anthony at her home in Beverly Hills.
The former couple also welcomed their twins Max and Emme on February 22, 2008.
The couple split in July 2011.
“This was a very difficult decision,” they said in a joint statement. “We have come to an amicable conclusion on all matters. It is a painful time for all involved and we appreciate the respect of our privacy at this time.”
2005
In June 2005, Ben and Jennifer Garner got married in Turks and Caicos.
That December, they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Violet.
After that came two more children – daughter Seraphina in January 2009 and son Samuel in February 2012.
They announced their split in June 2015, after being married for a decade.
“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” their statement to People read. “We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time.”
2010
In an interview on ‘The Graham Norton Show’, Jennifer said her and Ben’s relationship suffered because of the media attention.
“I love Ben, he’s a great guy, but it was a lot for both of us to be under that type of siege for two years straight,” she said. “We were on the cover of every magazine, every week, it was just a weird thing.”
Lopez continued: “Our relationship, I think, did suffer because of that. That’s not the only reason. I would never blame the media for anything, but I think it definitely played a part in the dynamic of our relationship.”
2014
In her memoir ‘True Love’ Jennifer opened up about her romantic history with Ben.
“Ben and I split up at the moment when I thought we were committing to each other forever, it was my first real heartbreak, it felt like my heart had been torn out of my chest,” she wrote, per Page Six.
The singer said that she “sought out comfort in another person”.
“Marc came back into my life three days after I should have been at the altar saying ‘I do’ to another man,” she wrote.
2017
Jennifer and Alex Rodriguez were first linked in 2017.
At the time, a source told PEOPLE: “He has been around her family and she really likes that he is a dad. She is aware, though, that he is a ladies’ man too and is being cautious. For now, it’s just fun. She is single and enjoys dating.”
The couple made their romance Instagram official a few weeks later, when J.Lo shared a photo of them watching a Yankees game together.
During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jennifer revealed that Alex made the first move by inviting her to dinner.
2019
In March 2019, Jennifer and Alex took their relationship to the next level by getting engaged.
The sports star proposed to the songstress in the Bahamas, after two years of dating.
Alex announced the news by sharing a photo of a massive diamond ring on Jennifer’s hand, alongside the caption: “She said yes.”
2021
Many news outlets reported that Ben and girlfriend Ana de Armas split after less than a year of dating.
People and E! News were among the publications that reported the breakup in January 2021. According to a source that spoke to People, Ana was the one who ended the relationship.
Ana made their relationship Instagram official in April 2020 when she posted a photo of the “Justice League” star with his arms around her waist, celebrating her 32nd birthday.
After their breakup was revealed to the public, paparazzi saw a life-size cutout of Ana being thrown in Ben’s trash bin.
Later that year, Jennifer and Alex confirmed their split after four years together.
“We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they said in a statement at the time.
“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”
15 days later, it was reported that Jennifer and Ben were spending time together in her LA home.
Later that year, it was reported that the two spent several days in Montana together.
“They have a strong connection. It’s all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy,” an anonymous source told People.
“They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other’s company right now,” the source said.
Later, a source later told Us Weekly that they were full-on dating, though neither star commented on the reports.
“Jen and Ben are both very happy with each [other] and are excited to see where the relationship goes,” an anonymous source told the publication. “They are full-on dating and very happy together.”
In June, photos and videos were published that showed the two stars kissing and leaning in at a table.
In July, the two went Instagram official on Jennifer’s 52 birthday post. The final photo in Lopez’s Instagram carousel showed her and Affleck kissing.
Paparazzi photos that were taken of Lopez shortly after her birthday showed the singer wearing a gold necklace that spelled out “BEN.”
2022
In an interview with People earlier this year, Jennifer spoke in depth about her relationship with Ben.
“To see the person, the human being, the man that he is today, the father that he is today, the partner that he is — he is so everything I always knew he was and wanted to be,” she gushed.
“It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance,” the singer continued, explaining that the two stars were “naïve” when they dated in the early 2000s.
“When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and we don’t take it for granted,” she said.
In April, Jennifer announced her second engagement to Ben via her newsletter – OntheJLo.
She wrote: “True love exists and forever is real…”
In the video shared as part of her newsletter, Jennifer was seen looking at her engagement ring, which is comprised of a green stone set in a silver band.
In another newsletter, Jennifer revealed that Ben proposed to her while she was in the bubble bath.
Jennifer said that “green has always been my lucky colour and now, for sure, it always will be.”