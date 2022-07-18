A complete timeline of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship

“We would hang out, but I talked about me all the time: ‘Enough about you!’ I was vaguely aware she had something going on, but I was too busy running off my mouth,” he said.

“It changed when she told me she was getting separated,” the actor said about when things changed between them. “At that point, it became a possibility; doors were opened.”

JLo and Ben then began filming their second movie ‘Jersey Girl’ directed by Kevin Smith – who later coined the term ‘Bennifer’.

That November, the couple announced their engagement.

“It’s just a blanket, a quilt of rose petals, all over the whole entire house,” JLo said of the unexpected proposal that took place in Boston.

“So many candles, and vases, bouquets. And my song ‘Glad’ was playing … I walk in and I was just overwhelmed. I wasn’t expecting it, and I was just like ‘Oh my God.'”

Jennifer said she began “sobbing” when Ben read her a handwritten letter listing all the reasons he loved her and wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.

“I had cried a lot over sadness over the years,” she told ABC News. “And for the first time in my life, I cried incredible purging tears of happiness. It was the most cleansing feeling and the most wonderful feeling I had ever had.”

2003

In the interview with Vanity Fair, Ben made it known just how excited he was and why he wanted to marry Jennifer.

“Jennifer is a really wonderful, fabulous woman, smart and interesting,” he told the publication. “Spending time with her makes me a better person and a happier person. She impresses me every day. It feels better to me to be with her than without her.”

He added: “Jen and I want to get married for the reason everyone else does: we fell in love. I’m in love; I want to have a family; and she’s the only person I’ve ever met who made me entertain the thought of doing that.”

However, the couple decided to push their wedding back.

“Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date,” they said in a statement. “When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized that something was awry.”

They continued: “We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends.”

2004

In January, Jennifer and Ben called off their engagement.

“Jennifer Lopez has ended her engagement to Ben Affleck,” a rep for the singer said, per People. “At this difficult time, we ask that you respect her privacy.”

Although this wasn’t a big surprise for fans, as Ben was attending red carpets alone and Jennifer wasn’t wearing her engagement ring.

In June that same year, Jennifer got married to Marc Anthony at her home in Beverly Hills.

The former couple also welcomed their twins Max and Emme on February 22, 2008.

The couple split in July 2011.

“This was a very difficult decision,” they said in a joint statement. “We have come to an amicable conclusion on all matters. It is a painful time for all involved and we appreciate the respect of our privacy at this time.”

2005

In June 2005, Ben and Jennifer Garner got married in Turks and Caicos.

That December, they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Violet.

After that came two more children – daughter Seraphina in January 2009 and son Samuel in February 2012.

They announced their split in June 2015, after being married for a decade.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” their statement to People read. “We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time.”

2010

In an interview on ‘The Graham Norton Show’, Jennifer said her and Ben’s relationship suffered because of the media attention.

“I love Ben, he’s a great guy, but it was a lot for both of us to be under that type of siege for two years straight,” she said. “We were on the cover of every magazine, every week, it was just a weird thing.”

Lopez continued: “Our relationship, I think, did suffer because of that. That’s not the only reason. I would never blame the media for anything, but I think it definitely played a part in the dynamic of our relationship.”

2014

In her memoir ‘True Love’ Jennifer opened up about her romantic history with Ben.