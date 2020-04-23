It will take place tonight and every Thursday night during the coronavirus pandemic

A call to #applaudthefrontline has been supported by the Irish government

The Dail has agreed to hold a round of applause for frontline workers at 8pm tonight, as they officially support the initiative.

There were uplifting scenes when the country first came together to #ApplaudTheFrontline and again to #ShineYourLight on Easter Sunday.

Now people are working to make #ApplaudTheFrontline a weekly event , in the hopes it would enhance that feeling of solidarity and show on-going appreciation for our Frontline workers.

The initiative is aimed at those that put others first, working to treat the sick, keep us safe, deliver necessities, staff our stores during this global crisis.

#ApplaudTheFrontline are asking people to come to their doors at 8pm every Thursday to clap your hands, stamp your feet and make some noise to show your support.

Invite family and friends to take part, and share your appreciation online, using the hashtag #ApplaudTheFrontline.

You can also upload your video to the official Facebook page, right HERE.

Or tag them on Twitter HERE.