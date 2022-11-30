8 Festive Attractions To Visit This Christmas

The festive season is finally upon us!

Struggling with ideas of what to do this Christmas? Look no further – we’ve compiled a list of 8 of the best festive attractions across the country.

Take a look:

Christmas at Rathwood

Christmas at Rathwood is a must-do attraction this winter.

Based in Carlow, visitors can choose from a range of experiences including the Christmas Funfair, Deer Park and Santa Visits the Big Top.

There is no shortage of things to do at Rathwood this Christmas to enjoy an action-packed family day out.

Plan your visit here.

Christmas in the Courtyard

Set in a 1600m2 all-glass pavilion built in the heart of the historic Royal Hospital Kilmainham courtyard, guests will enjoy Christmas in the Courtyard at one of Dublin’s finest settings like never before.

The dazzling festive event promises to be both a fine dining experience, set within the most remarkable backdrop, while also ensuring to bring the level of fun and festive joy you want for your annual Christmas party with friends, family or colleagues.

This one of a kind event has been co-founded by Fergus Farragher of Distinction Events, and well-known Irish events guru Avril Bannerton.

Book your visit here.

Christmas Market Galway

Now celebrating its 12th year, the Christmas Market Galway will once again illuminate the city with joy, light and laughter.

Over 50 wooden chalets line Eyre Square, offering delicious seasonal treats such as hot dogs, gluhwein and crêpes, as well as a large variety of crafts.

The Christmas Market Galway will run from November 11 until December 23.

There is no need to book tickets, just walk through as you please!

Retro Drive-in Movies

Retro Drive-in Movies are the perfect way to spend a Christmas night.

Leopardstown Racecourse, the original location, will show a variety of Christmas favourites between December 3 and 18.

Tayto Park will show The Polar Express, ELF and Home Alone at different times on Decenber 17; meanwhile, Clare Mart in Ennis will show ELF and Home Alone at different times on December 18.

Tickets are priced at €34 for a 7-seater car and €31.90 for a 5-seater car.

Book your visit here.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest Christmas Experience at Luggwoods

Santa’s Enchanted Forest Christmas Experience at Luggwoods is a must-see.

Set in the foothill of the Dublin Mountains, twinkling lights line the forest trail to guide you on your way to meet Santa at Luggwoods Log Cabin.

Tickets are priced at €16.95 for an adult, €24.95 for a child and €6 for a baby under 12 months.

The experience runs from November 25 until December 23.

Book your visit here.

Dundrum on Ice

Dundrum on Ice has returned for the 2022/23 winter season.

This year, the rink has moved to a new location which is on Church Square, just off Main Street.

The experience runs from October 38 until January 2.

Sessions last 45 minutes and tickets are priced at €18 for an adult and €16 for a child – note that a penguin costs an additional €5.

Book your visit here.

Wonderlights at Malahide Castle & Gardens

This year Wonderlights at Malahide Castle & Gardens presents The Night Sky.

The immersive journey begins with a magical light show in the sprawling woodlands, before crossing frozen arctic forests and arriving at the mesmerising Northern Lights.

The experience runs from November 4 until January 3.

Tickets start at €20 from an adult, and €16.50 for students, children and OAPs.

Book your visit here.

Alpine Skating Trail

The Alpine Skate Trail is located at Fota House & Gardens, Carrightwohill, Co.Cork.

Each skating session lasts for a duration of 50m, where guests can enjoy a skate around the 450m skating trail.

The experience runs from November 4 until January 29.

Book your visit here.