7 Memorable Sex and the City Moments

Today is the day the highly anticipated Sex and the City reboot comes to Sky Comedy and NOW TV!

‘And Just Like That…’ will follow Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s.

Before we binge the 10-part series, we have taken a look back at some of Sex and the City’s most memorable moments.

Take a look:

Aidan and Mr. Big’s Mud Fight

Carrie’s love rivals Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth) and Aidan Shaw (played by John Corbett) finally came to blows in season 4, episode 10 of SATC.

In the memorable episode, Aidan whisked Carrie away to his cabin in the country for a romantic weekend, but was unsurprisingly unimpressed when she decided to invite her ex-boyfriend Big along for the trip.

Big drank a lot of wine on the night, leaving Aidan no other choice but to let him stay the night. In the morning, the men had a mud fight, that was only stopped because Pete the pooch bit Big on the ass. Iconic.

Charlotte and her ‘Rabbit’

In the first season’s ‘The Turtle and the Hare’, Miranda tells Charlotte about the Rabbit.

Charlotte then goes to a sex shop to buy one, noting: “Oh, it’s so cute! I thought it would be scary and weird, but it isn’t. It’s pink! For girls!”

She becomes obsessed and begins cancelling plans with friends to stay home with her vibrator, until they finally intervene. Such a classic episode!

The Post-It Breakup

After Carrie and her writer boyfriend Jack Berger (played by Ron Livingston) promise to try to make their relationship work, he bails in the night and leaves her a Post-it note to deliver the blow.

He wrote on the note: “I’m sorry. I can’t. Don’t hate me.” Ouch.

Carrie deals with the brutal breakup by getting high, getting arrested, and getting ice cream.

Miranda Proposes To Steve

Miranda and Steve Brady’s (played by David Eigenberg) relationship is one of our favourites of the series.

The attorney and her bartender beau’s relationship plays out over five seasons, and in season six’s ‘The Ick Factor’, the couple finally get engaged.

Miranda unexpectedly proposes to Steve over cheap beers after they witness an elderly couple bickering on the street.

Carrie’s Fall On The Runway

In season 4, episode 2, ‘The Real Me’, Carrie and her BFF Stanford Blanch (played by the late Willie Garson) meet up with old friend Lynn.

Lynn insists Carrie walks in a fashion show she’s producing that stars fashionable New Yorkers mixed in with the real models, telling Carrie she’d get to wear a gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana gown for the occasion. Instead, Carrie is given a pair of jeweled panties backstage – and nothing else.

She struts down the catwalk in the pants, a black bra and a blue coat, before dramatically falling center stage. Supermodel Heidi Klum then stepped out and walks over Carrie’s motionless body, with Stanford saying in the crowd: “Oh my god she’s fashion roadkill!”

Samantha’s Cancer Diagnosis

In SATC’s sixth and final season, Samantha is diagnosed with breast cancer and begins undergoing chemotherapy, losing her hair in the process.

In one of the most emotional and memorable moments of the show, her boyfriend Smith (played by Jason Lewis) shaves his head in support of Samantha, before helping her to shave hers too. The couple later attend a red carpet event together, with Samantha wearing a pink wig while Smith debuted his shaved head.

In another moving moment, Samantha takes her wig off at a breast cancer benefit when it becomes to itchy and uncomfortable. It’s not long before the other women in the room follow suit in a show of solidarity.

Big and Carrie in Paris

Carrie and Big’s relationship was complicated to say the least, and watching their rocky, on-off relationship was often frustrating for fans.

But in the series finale, Big’s grand gesture melted our hearts and left us hopeful that the couple could finally make things work.

After Carrie’s friends encourage Big to fly to Paris and “Go get our girl”, he jets off to the City of Love to surprise her.

The couple finally get married in the first SATC movie, and we are dying to see where their relationship stands today in And Just Like That…