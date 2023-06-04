6 Love Island couples who are still going strong

Love Island has had a lot of great love stories, and we are looking forward to seeing more unfold in the upcoming summer series – which kicks off on Monday night.

After finding love on the show, these reality stars went from strength to strength – with some even getting married and starting their own families.

Here are some Love Island couples who are still going strong:

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague met on Love Island in 2019, coming in second place on the show.

The couple moved in together shortly afterwards, and have often shared their plans to get married and start a family.

In September last year, the boxer and his reality star beau announced they were expecting their first child together.

The couple welcomed their baby girl, who they named Bambi, in January.

Tommy recently told The Sun: “Everybody doubted us and said we were fake.”

“The whole time we laughed and said: ‘We’ll show them,’ and we did because we’re still together and getting stronger.”

Nathan Massey and Cara de la Hoyde

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cara Delahoyde-Massey (@cara_delahoyde)

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey won the 2016 series of Love Island together, after coupling up on the first day.

The couple welcomed their first child together the following year, a baby boy named Freddie.

In 2019, the reality stars tied the knot in a lavish ceremony, and they’ve since welcomed their second child – a daughter named Delilah.

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland found love on the ITV2 series back in 2016.

The couple tie the knot in September 2018, and their special day was documented in their own TLC show entitled ‘Alex and Olivia Say Yes’.

The reality stars live in a stunning mansion in Essex, which has it’s very own Instagram account, and they welcomed their first child together last year.

Dom Lever and Jess Shears

Dom Lever and Jess Shears appeared on Love Island in 2017 and instantly fell for each other when Jess was brought in as the season “bombshell”.

The couple’s first wedding was shown on Good Morning Britain in a wild ceremony overseen by Jeremy Kyle on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

In October that same year, the reality stars officially wed in an intimate ceremony in Mykonos – and welcomed a baby boy the following year.

The couple welcomed their second child together last year.

Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow

Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow met on the 2017 series of Love Island, and have been together ever since.

The couple welcomed their first child in October 2020, a baby girl named Nell.

Three months later, Jamie proposed to Camilla by dressing their daughter in a personalised baby grow, which read: “Mummy, will you marry my Daddy?”

They tied the knot in September 2021, and welcomed their second child together last year – a daughter named Nora Belle.

Luke Mabbott and Lucie Donlan

Luke Mabbott appeared on the winter version of Love Island in early 2020, and briefly dated his co-star Demi Jones before he started seeing Lucie Donlan after few months later.

The couple are now living together, and have adopted a dog of their own.

While on a romantic trip to Finland in 2021, Luke proposed to his surfer girlfriend, and she said yes!