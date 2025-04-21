5 micro-trends dominating TikTok this month

If you’ve been doomscrolling TikTok like everyone, you’ve probably noticed some very specific fashion trends popping up — trends so niche they almost feel like inside jokes.

Welcome to the world of micro-trends: blink-and-you’ll-miss-it styles that blow up overnight, fill your FYP, and disappear just as fast.

Here are 5 that are everywhere this month — and actually wearable, too.

1. 🍓 “Strawberry Girl Spring”

Last summer was Tomato Girl. This year? It’s all about the Strawberry Girl: think flushed cheeks, frilly sundresses, soft cardigans, and dainty gold jewellery. The vibe is light, sweet, and a little nostalgic — like you’re heading to a farmer’s market with a woven basket and nowhere else to be.

Spotted in the wild: White eyelet dresses, cherry red accessories, hair ribbons, and tons of blush.

Wear it IRL: Pair a flowy dress with ballet flats, throw your hair in a messy braid, and add a straw bag. Bonus points for actual strawberries 🍓

2. 🖤 Coquette Noir

Take the hyper-feminine Coquette aesthetic and give it a gothic twist — that’s Coquette Noir. It’s all black lace, corsets, bows, and chokers with a hint of Wednesday Addams energy. TikTok can’t get enough.



Spotted in the wild: Black satin ribbons, sheer layers, vintage-inspired lingerie, knee-high socks.

Wear it IRL: Try a lace-trimmed slip dress with a leather jacket and chunky Mary Janes. Soft but spooky.

3. 🐚 Mermaidcore 2.0

Mermaidcore is back — but this time it’s moodier, with a mix of ethereal shimmer and oceanic weirdness. It’s less Disney princess, more mystical sea witch with great taste in accessories.

Spotted in the wild: Iridescent tops, wet-look hair, shell-shaped bags, sequin skirts, and netted textures.

Wear it IRL: Pair a metallic slip skirt with a gauzy top and silver jewelry. Add a pearl-detailed clip and glide into the room like you live underwater.

4. 👖 Long Shorts

TikTok has officially declared war on short shorts. This season, it’s all about long, slouchy Bermuda shorts — denim, linen, even tailored ones. They give off effortless, “I stole this from my dad” energy — but in the best way.

Spotted in the wild: Knee-length jorts, oversized blazers, calf-length socks with loafers or sneakers.

Wear it IRL: Pair your baggy shorts with a fitted tank and structured bag to keep things balanced.

5. 🎀 Accessory Maximalism

Minimalism? Never heard of her. TikTok fashionistas are layering hair bows, chunky rings, beaded phone straps, rosettes, leg warmers — literally all at once. The key is to clash textures, colors, and vibes on purpose.

Spotted in the wild: 10+ rings per hand, socks over tights, patchwork bags, fuzzy everything.

Wear it IRL: Start small — maybe layered necklaces and mismatched earrings. Or go full chaos fairy. No rules, just vibes.

TikTok micro-trends move fast, but the beauty is you can pick and choose what speaks to you. Whether you’re a Mermaidcore loyalist or a Strawberry Girl in your heart, fashion should feel fun — not forced.