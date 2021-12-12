5 Love Island Couples Who Are Still Going Strong

Love Island has had a lot of great love stories.

After finding love on the show, these reality stars went from strength to strength – with some even getting married and starting their own families.

Here are five Love Island couples who are still going strong:

Nathan Massey and Cara de la Hoyde

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey won the 2016 series of Love Island together, after coupling up on the first day.

The couple welcomed their first child together the following year, a baby boy named Freddie.

In 2019, the reality stars tied the knot in a lavish ceremony, and they’ve since welcomed their second child – a baby girl named Delilah.

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland found love on the ITV2 series back in 2016.

The couple tie the knot in September 2018, and their special day was documented in their own TLC show entitled ‘Alex and Olivia Say Yes’.

The reality stars live in a stunning mansion in Essex, which has it’s very own Instagram account.

Dom Lever and Jess Shears

Dom and Jess appeared on Love Island in 2017 and instantly fell for each-other when Jess was brought in as the season “bombshell”.

The couple’s first wedding was shown on Good Morning Britain in a wild ceremony overseen by Jeremy Kyle on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

In October that same year, the reality star’s officially wed in an intimate ceremony in Mykonos – and welcomed a baby boy the following year.

Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow

Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow met on the 2017 series of Love Island, and have been together ever since.

The couple welcomed their first child in October last year, a baby girl named Nell.

Three months later, Jamie proposed to Camilla by dressing their daughter in a personalised baby grow, which read: “Mummy, will you marry my Daddy?”

They tied the knot in September, and are now expecting their second child together.

Luke Mabbott and Lucie Donlan

Luke Mabbott appeared on the winter version of Love Island in early 2020, and briefly dated his co-star Demi Jones before he started seeing Lucie Donlan in July last year.

The couple are now living together, and recently adopted a dog.

While on a romantic trip to Finland earlier this month, Luke proposed to his surfer girlfriend, and she said yes!