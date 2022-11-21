5 Fun Things To Do In Dublin This Rainy Week

The weather is not looking great this week, with rain and cold temperatures forecast across the country.

We’ve rounded up 5 fun indoor experiences in Dublin to book this weekend to cheer you up and keep you entertained in this bad weather.

From dining experiences to festive fun, here are our top picks:

New York Inspired Dining Experience at Six By Nico

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Six by Nico Dublin (@sixbynicodublin)

If you’re looking to book a unique dining experience this week, then look no further than Six By Nico.

The popular restaurant launch their New York inspired menu today, which features tasty meals such as Beef Burger Doughnuts, Clam Chowder, and a Big Apple dessert.

The Six Course Tasting Menu is available for €50pp, and you can pair each dish with a matching wine for an additional €40pp.

There are limited spots available this week, so make your booking before it’s too late here.

Christmas at the Courtyard

Are you already in the festive spirit? Then Christmas in the Courtyard is the perfect way to spend your weekend.

Set in a 1600m2 all-glass pavilion built in the heart of the historic Royal Hospital Kilmainham courtyard, guests will enjoy one of Dublin’s finest settings like never before.

The dazzling festive event promises to be both a fine dining experience, set within the most remarkable backdrop, while also ensuring to bring the level of fun and festive joy you want for your annual Christmas party with friends, family or colleagues.

Christmas in the Courtyard runs from November 24th until December 18th, and has a wide calendar of Christmas festivities to suit all timelines and budgets.

Find out more and book in for a magical Christmas experience here.

The Fever-Tree Winter Forest at Café en Seine

If you haven’t experienced The Fever-Tree Winter Forest at Café En Seine yet, it’s time for you to book in.

The fabulous festive city hideaway is open until November 30th, and will transport visitors to an idyllic escape, perfect for a cosy afternoon with warm and welcoming interiors, glistening lights and wreaths and foliage that exude Christmassy aromas.

The winter forest is serving a selection of festive Fever-Tree cocktails, as well as a perfectly paired food menu to delight your taste buds ahead of the busy Christmas period. B

To book your dreamy winter day out, contact Café en Seine now by phone (01) 677 4567 or e-mail [email protected] cafeenseine.ie.

A Christmas Movie Night at Stella Cinema

There’s nothing better than a cosy date night at the Stella Cinema in Rathmines.

This is a truly unique cinema experience that transports movie goers back to the glamour and glitz of the 1920’s.

Grab your popcorn and a drink and sit back on one of their luxurious red armchairs, comfy sofas, or big double beds as you watch a film in the comfiest setting.

After the movie, you can then pop into the Stella Cocktail Club for a delicious cocktail, or grab a bite to eat in the Stella Diner.

This week, a host of classic Christmas films are being shown in the cinema – including A Christmas Carol, A Christmas Story and Bad Santa.

Book in for a festive screening here.

Ice-skating

Ice-skating rinks across the country have recently reopened just in time for Christmas.

Whether you are a beginner or a skating pro, this is a fun festive experience to book with your family or friends over the weekend.

Enjoy a skate on the ice followed by food and drinks at Dundrum On Ice, Swords On Ice, or Ice-skating Blanchardstown.