5 Christmas Markets To Attend This Festive Season

Ready to get into the Christmas spirit?

With the weather getting colder and the evenings getting darker, it’s the perfect time to wrap up, grab a hot chocolate and head out to some Christmas markets.

Here are five Christmas markets across the country you should attend this festive season:

Galway Christmas Market

The Galway Christmas market is back in Eyre Square this year.

The gorgeous market, located in the heart of Galway, has loads of food and drink to choose from, and it’s also a great place to pick up some unique gifts and stocking fillers.

The ferris wheel at the market offers stunning views of the city, so be sure to check it out!

Guinness Storehouse Winterfest

The Guinness Storehouse will be turned into a winter wonderland this year.

From next week, the famous tourist attraction will come a live with a gorgeous Christmas tree, light shows and entertainment.

There will also be plenty of stalls open to try out some festive food while you take in the magic.

You can book your tickets here now.

Waterford’s Winterval

Waterford’s Winterval is in full swing and ready to enjoy.

Visitors will be treated to a huge selection of tasty treats, festive activities and entertainment, as well as Ireland’s largest Christmas tree. There’s also plenty of craft stalls to check out.

Best of all, pets are welcome at the events with lots of special treats for them too!

There’s lots of travel information on site if you want to make a road trip to the markets, and it is free to attend.

Gifted-Craft and Design Fair RDS

The Gifted craft fair returns to the RDS in Dublin next month.

This huge Christmas market is the perfect place to get some luxury gifts for your loved ones just in time for December 25th.

The fair runs from December 1st until December 5th, so make sure you don’t miss out!

You can buy your tickets online here or at the door.

Christmas at the Milk Market

Christmas at the Milk Market returns to Limerick City this year.

Shoppers will be treated to a fabulous display of art, culture, food and music at the popular event.

On December 2nd, The Coronas will be performing a sold-out gig at the Milk Market, which is sure to be incredible.

Check out all the festive events taking place at the Milk Market here.