5 Binge-Worthy Shows To Watch During Storm Barra

Storm Barra has hit Ireland, and if you’re one of the lucky households who still have power, it’s the perfect time to cuddle up on the couch and watch some TV.

We’ve rounded up our top picks of TV shows on Netflix, Disney+ and RTÉ Player to watch while you wait for the storm to pass.

Take a look:

Gossip Girl 2021

The highly anticipated Gossip Girl reboot premiered earlier this year, with a brand new cast and storylines.

The show’s official summary reads: “Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl.”

“The prestige series will address just how much social media-and the landscape of New York itself-has changed in the intervening years.”

If you haven’t gotten around to watching it yet, now is your chance!

All six episodes of the new season are on RTÉ Player now, as well as the original six seasons.

The Bold Type

Set in New York City, The Bold Type follows three millennials, Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens), Cat Edison (Aisha Dee) and Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy), working for global women’s magazine Scarlet.

The show was inspired by the life and career of former editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan US Joanna Coles, who works as an executive producer on the series.

You’ll be hooked on this show, and the first four seasons are on Netflix now.

Maid

Maid became one of Netflix’s most talked about shows when it joined the streaming platform earlier this year.

The limited series is inspired by Stephanie Land’s New York Times best-selling memoir ‘Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive’.

Margaret Qualley stars in the drama series as a young mother who leaves her emotionally abusive boyfriend with their young daughter and gets a job working as a maid.

Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose, Tracy Vilar, Billy Burke and Andie MacDowell also star in the emotional, powerful series – which depicts poverty, domestic violence, and America’s broken welfare system.

It’s gotten rave reviews from viewers, so why not binge it on this cold and windy day?

Hawkeye

From Disney’s Marvel Universe, Hawkeye is a must-watch if you haven’t already seen it.

Hailee Steinfeld, Florence Pugh, Jermey Renner and Alaqua Cox star in the Disney+ miniseries.

Hailee stars as the show’s title character, and she must team up with Jermey Renner’s character to confront some enemies from the past in this action-adventure.

Watch it here now.

Selling Sunset

One of our favourite reality shows recently returned with a new season, bringing plenty more drama!

Selling Sunset follows the personal and professional lives of the glamourous realtors working at luxury real-estate brokerage The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles.

The original cast returned for season four – including Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz.

Two newcomers also joined the cast – Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela.

Watch the brand new episodes here.