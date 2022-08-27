15 celebrities whose birthdays fall within Virgo season

Virgos are ambitious, so there’s no surprise that there are quite a few celebrities with this zodiac sign.

They are very self-confident, but are also perfectionists meaning they can be self-critical.

Take a look at some of the celebrities whose birthdays fall within Virgo season (August 23 – September 22):

Beyoncé

Perhaps one of the most influential artists in the world, Beyoncé has released seven studio albums to date – the latest being Renaissance.

The 40-year-old boasts 28 Grammys, 26 MTV VMAs (including the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award), 24 NAACP Image Awards, 31 BET Awards, and 17 Soul Train Music Awards.

Queen B’s birthday is September 4.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively, well known for her role as Serena Van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl, has three Teen Choice Awards, a People’s Choice Award, and has been nominated for two Critics’ Choice Awards and an Academy of Country Music Award.

In 2021, she made her directorial debut with the Taylor Swift’s music video I Bet You Think About Me.

Blake’s birthday falls on August 25.

Zendaya

Zendaya began her career as a Disney Channel star, but has since rocketed her career.

She has notably appeared in the MCU franchise as MJ in Spiderman Homecoming, Far From Home and No Way Home, and has most recently starred as Rue in Euphoria.

Zendaya’s birthday is September 1.

Niall Horan

Niall Horan rocketed to fame as part of global boyband One Direction.

Since they announced their indefinite hiatus in 2015, Niall has launched a highly successful solo career with two albums – Flicker and Heartbreak Weather.

Niall’s birthday is September 13.

Liam Payne

Like Niall, Liam Payne’s career began when he was part of One Direction.

His debut album LP1 was released in 2019.

Liam’s birthday is August 29.

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz is an actor, author and former model.

In 2013, she was named the highest-paid Hollywood actress over 40, and has received nominations for four Golden Globe Awards, one BAFTA and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Cameron celebrates her birthday on August 30.

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler was a cast member of Saturday Night Live from 1990 until 1995, before launching his acting career.

He had an estimated net worth of $420 million in 2021, and signed a further three-movie deal with Netflix worth over $350 million.

Adam’s birthday is September 9.

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy is a woman of many talents, as an actress, comedian, producer, writer and fashion designer.

She has received two Primetime Emmy Awards, and nominations for two Academy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards.

Melissa’s birthday is August 26.

Shania Twain

Shania Twain has sold over 100 million records, making her the best-selling female artist in country music history.

She is also one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

Shania’s birthday is August 28.

Freddie Mercury

Freddie Mercury made himself a global household name as the frontman of Queen.

He was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001, the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2003, and the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2004.

Freddie celebrated his birthday on September 5.

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas made a name for himself with his brothers Joe and Kevin as part of the Jonas Brothers.

Their career began on Disney Channel, then parted ways and Nick launched a successful solo career before reuniting with his brothers.

Nick’s birthday is September 16.

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie, daughter of Lionel Richie, is a social media star, model and fashion designer.

She has featured in multiple campaigns with global brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors and Adidas.

Sofia’s birthday is August 24.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek has received nominations for a Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and a British Film Award.

She made history as the first Mexican actress to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Salma’s birthday is September 2.

Colin Firth

Colin Firth has received an Academy Award, two British Academy Film Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In 2011, Firth was appointed a CBE by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace for his services to drama, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and appeared in Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world list.

Colin’s birthday is September 10.

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves is best known for his roles in The Matrix and the John Wick film franchise.

In addition to acting, he directed the 2013 film Man of Tai Chi, played bass guitar for the band Dogstar and pursued other endeavours such as writing and philanthropy.

Keanu’s birthday is September 2.