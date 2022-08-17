15 celebrities whose birthdays fall within Leo season

If there’s one zodiac sign that dominates the celebrity sphere – it’s Leo.

Leos’ natural confidence and desire for attention make them fantastic performers and entertainers, the world is their stage.

Take a look at some of the celebrities whose birthdays fall within Leo season (July 23 – August 22):

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The 25-year-old is the most-followed woman and second most-followed person on Instagram.

In 2015, the reality star launched her own beauty empire – Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie’s birthday is August 10.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 and became the Duchess of Sussex.

Before joining the Royal Family, the former actress played Rachel Zane in Suits for seven seasons from 2011 until 2018.

In October 2020, herself and Prince Harry launched Archewell inc., an American public organisation which focuses on non-profit activities and creative media ventures.

Meghan’s birthday is August 4.

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth is one of the world’s highest-paid actors, appearing in Forbes’ World’s Highest Paid Actors list in 2014, 2015 and 2018.

The Australian actor is best known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which he has played in eight films in the franchise including the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

He was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2021.

Chris’ birthday is August 11.

Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph became a cast member on sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live on 2000, and remained on the series until 2007.

She has an impressive filmography under her belt including Bridesmaids, Grown Ups 1 and 2, Zookeeper and Shrek the Third.

Maya’s birthday is July 27.

Terry Crews

Terry Crews played Terry Jeffords on the beloved NBC sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine from 2013 until 2021.

The actor is also a public advocate for women’s rights and against sexism.

Terry’s birthday is July 30.

Madonna

Madonna is often referred to as the “Queen of Pop”.

The singer remains one of the most “well-documented figures of the modern age” – boasting a vast amount of scholarly reviews and works of literature on her, as well as an academic subject devoted to her titled “Madonna studies”.

Madonna’s birthday is August 16.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato began her acting career on Barney & Friends.

She rose to fame on Disney Channel through a variety of projects including Camp Rock and its sequel, Sonny With A Chance and the Princess Protection Programme.

The 29-year-old then launched an extremely successful music career.

Demi’s birthday is August 20.

Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt is a retired Jamaican sprinter, widely considered to be the greatest sprinter of all time.

The 35-year-old is an eight-time Olympic gold medallist.

Usain’s birthday is August 21.

Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger is the lead vocalist and one of the founding members of The Rolling Stones.

His career has spanned over six decades and is widely considered as one of the most influential frontmen in Rock n’ Roll history.

Mick’s birthday is July 26.

Barack Obama

Barack Obama served as the 44th President of the United States from 2009 until 2017.

During his presidential term, the United States’ international reputation, as well as their economy, significantly improved.

Scholars and historians have ranked him among the upper to middle tier of American presidents.

Barack’s birthday is August 4.

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson is an American actress based in the UK.

She has an impressive discography under her belt, including The X Files, BBC/RTÉ crime drama The Fall and Netflix’s Sex Education.

She was appointed an honorary Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2016 for her services to drama.

Gillian’s birthday is August 9.

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne is a model, actress and singer.

She won Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014.

Her most notable acting roles were in Paper Towns (2015) and Suicide Squad (2016).

Cara’s birthday is August 12.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez acts, sings and dances.

The 53-year-old is credited with propelling the Latin pop movement in American music.

For her contributions to the music industry, she has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Billboard Icon Award and the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, among others.

Jennifer’s birthday is July 24.

Ben Affleck

Jennifer’s new husband Ben Affleck is also a Leo, proving that a Leo-Leo connection is one of the strongest there is.

The actor notably portrayed DC superhero Batman.

He is the co-founder of the Eastern Congo Initiative, a grant-making and advocacy-based nonprofit organisation.

Ben’s birthday is August 15.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is an English singer and songwriter.

Her 2018 single One Kiss peaked at number one in the UK and became the year’s longest-running number-one single by a female artist.

The singer has won numerous awards including six Brit Awards, three Grammy Awards, two MTV Europe Music Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, an American Music Award and two Guinness World Records.

Dua’s birthday is August 22.