15 celebrities whose birthdays fall within Cancer season

It’s Cancer season!
Cancers are renowned for being emotional, sensitive and intuitive.
They also make great friends as they’re loyal and protective.
Take a look at some of the celebrities whose birthdays fall within Aquarius season (June 21 to July 22):
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep celebrates her birthday on June 22.
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande was born on June 26.
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian’s birthday is June 27.
Jacob Elordi
Jacob Elordi celebrates his birthday on June 26.
Princess Diana
Princess Diana’s birthday was July 1.
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie’s birthday is July 2.
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan celebrates her birthday on July 2.
Post Malone
Post Malone was born on July 4.
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks celebrates his birthday on July 9.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas was born on July 18.
Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh celebrates her birthday on July 20.
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez’s birthday is July 22.
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell celebrates her birthday on July 18.
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson’s birthday is July 1.
Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey celebrates her birthday on June 21.