15 celebrities whose birthdays fall within Cancer season

It’s Cancer season!

Cancers are renowned for being emotional, sensitive and intuitive.

They also make great friends as they’re loyal and protective.

Take a look at some of the celebrities whose birthdays fall within Aquarius season (June 21 to July 22):

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep celebrates her birthday on June 22.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande was born on June 26.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian’s birthday is June 27.

Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi celebrates his birthday on June 26.

Princess Diana

Princess Diana’s birthday was July 1.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie’s birthday is July 2.

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan celebrates her birthday on July 2.

Post Malone

Post Malone was born on July 4.

Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks celebrates his birthday on July 9.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was born on July 18.

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh celebrates her birthday on July 20.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez’s birthday is July 22.

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell celebrates her birthday on July 18.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson’s birthday is July 1.

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey celebrates her birthday on June 21.