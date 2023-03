15 Celebrities Whose Birthdays Fall Within Aries Season

It’s Aries season!

Aries are trailblazers; they are courageous, passionate and determined; so it’s no wonder there are so many powerhouse Aries in the entertainment industry.

Take a look at some of the celebrities whose birthdays fall within Aquarius season (March 21 to April 19):

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon celebrates her birthday on March 22.

Big Sean

Big Sean was born on March 25, 1988.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker’s birthday is March 25.

Elton John

Sir Elton John, whose real name is Reginald Kenneth Dwight, was born on March 25, 1947.

Diana Ross

Diana Ross celebrates her birthday on March 26.

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey’s birthday falls on March 27.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, was born on March 28, 1986.

Celine Dion

Celine Dion celebrates her birthday on March 30.

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr.’s birthday is April 4.

Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy celebrates his birthday on April 3.

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan was born on April 12, 1994.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson celebrates her birthday on April 15.

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson was born on April 19, 1979.

Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson celebrates her birthday on April 15.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian was born on April 18, 1979.