15 celebrities whose birthdays fall within Aquarius season

It’s Aquarius season!

Aquarians tend to be problem-solvers – they are clever, analytical, technical and innovative.

Take a look at some of the celebrities whose birthdays fall within Aquarius season (January 20 – February 18):

Harry Styles

Harry Styles is taking the world by storm.

The singer, who launched his career in 2010 as part of One Direction, released his third studio album last year.

Harry is turning 29 on February 1.

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres hosted her own talk show, titled The Ellen DeGeneres Show from 2003 until 2022 – for which she received 33 Daytime Emmy Awards.

Ellen’s birthday is January 26.

Evan Peters

Evan Peters made waves in the TV world last year for his portrayal of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the hit Netflix show DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Evan turned 36 on January 20.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey is one of the best-known US talk show hosts – having hosted her own show, titled The Oprah Winfrey Show, from 1986 until 2011.

Oprah turns 69 on January 29.

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake leads a hugely successful solo music career, after rocketing to fame as part of NSYNC.

Justin celebrates his birthday on January 31.

Shakira

Shakira made her recording debut at just 13 years old with Sony Music Colombia.

The mum-of-two has released eleven studio albums throughout her music career.

Shakira turns 46 on February 2.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time.

The Portuguese native has won five prestigious Ballon d’Or awards throughout his career.

Cristiano turns 38 on February 5.

Chris Rock

Chris Rock is a filmmaker, actor and stand-up comedian.

Throughout his career, the dad-of-two has won three Grammy Awards, four Primetime Emmy Awards and has received an Academy Award nomination.

Chris celebrates his birthday on February 7.

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan is best-known for his roles as Adonis Creed in the Creed franchise, and Erik Killmonger in 2018’s Black Panther.

Michael turns 36 on February 9.

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston is well-known for his role as Loki, the mischievous younger half-brother of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The dad-of-one celebrates his birthday on February 9.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion entered the music world with a bang in 2020 with her hit single Savage.

The rapper turns 28 on February 15.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston is renowned for her iconic role as Rachel Green in the fan-favourite sitcom Friends.

The actress turns 54 on February 11.

The Weeknd

The Weeknd’s real name is Abel Tesfaye.

Throughout his career, the Canadian artist has received four Grammy Awards, a Latin Grammy Award, 20 Billboard Music Award, 17 Juno Awards, six American Music Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards and has received nominations for both an Academy Award and Primetime Emmy Award.

The singer turns 33 on February 16.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran released his debut album, titled +, in 2011.

The singer turns 32 on February 17.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton is the great-granddaughter of Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton.

The 41-year-old, who married Carter Reum in 2021, celebrates her birthday on February 17.