10 Surprising Celebrities Couples You Never Knew Dated

When two major celebrities date, you’d think the whole world would know about it!

We’ve listed ten surprising celebrity couples you never knew dated.

Take a look:

Kate Hudson and Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez and Kate Hudson sparked dating rumours in 2008, after they both split with their respective partners Cynthia Scurtis and Owen Wilson.

The actress was spotted supporting the New York Yankees player at his games, and the pair publicly packed on the PDA on a number of occasions.

The romance was short lived though as after just 7 months of dating, they decided to call it quits.

Macauley Culkin and Mila Kunis

Macauley Culkin and Mila Kunis dated for eight years from 2002 to 2011.

Much of their lengthy relationship, however, was carried out long-distance, as the Home Alone star resided in New York while Mila lived in Los Angeles.

Speaking to Dax Shepard on a podcast in 2018, Mila admitted her behavior during the breakup was horrible, and that the most she was willing to admit was that she “f***ed up”.

Fergie and Justin Timberlake

Before his high-profile relationship and split from pop star Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake dated Fergie in 1998.

Fergie previously opened up about their low-key romance, telling Australia’s Courier Mail: “He was 16 and I was 23. It was before he got real heavy with Britney.”

Janet Jackson and Matthew McConaughey

Janet Jackson and Matthew McConaughey met in February 2022 at the 44th Grammy Awards, and they had a brief romance shortly afterwards.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2019, Matthew explained their relationship “sort of” fizzled after their first date.

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Gosling

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Gosling met on the set of Murder by Numbers in 2001.

Their relationship was a shock in Hollywood, as Sandra was 16 years older than Ryan.

When asked what Ryan had taught her about life, Sandra told Cosmopolitan: “To chill. I live my life at a manic pace, and he’s taught me to disregard all that isn’t important. He’s like a little Buddha.”

Ashley Olsen and Lance Armstrong

According to the book Cycle of Lies: The Fall of Lance Armstrong by Juliet Macur, Lance and Ashely Olsen briefly dated in 2007.

The pair struck up a romance after Lance’s split from designer Tory Burch, whom he dated for a year.

According to the book, the Tour de France star’s friends were worried that dating Ashley, who is 15 years his junior, would ruin his image.

Drew Barrymore and Christian Bale

Christian Bale had a short-term relationship with Drew Barrymore when they were teenagers.

The Batman actor said it was Drew who put an end to their teenage courtship.

Talking to GQ Australia, Christian said: “We went to see some bloody awful horror film, and that was the end of it. She never called again.”

Chris Evans and Jessica Biel

Chris Evans and Jessica Biel started dating in 2001, and worked alongside one another in two films London and Cellular.

However, the pair called it quits in 2006, leaving fans heartbroken.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan a year before their split, Jessica said: “We always talk about [marriage]. We both want to be married, and we both want to have children.”

Amy Poehler and John Stamos

Amy Poehler and John Stamos went on a date before, but the Parks and Recreation actress didn’t even realise it was a date.

Speaking to Extra, John revealed he and the comedian are “really good friends” and he asked her out on a date.

He said: “I guess [Amy] didn’t know it was a date. I asked her out on a date. And we had a really nice time. Then I hear she thought it wasn’t a date. It was a date in my eyes.”

Cher and Tom Cruise

Cher and Tom Cruise met in 1985 at Sean Penn’s wedding, when he was 23 and she was 38.

Cher previously told TV host James Corden that Tom was among her “top five lovers”, and has also told Oprah Winfrey that he could have been a “great big romance” if they hadn’t been forced to part ways due to their busy schedules.

When asked by Oprah about their date, Cher responded: “That was a long date — I lived in his apartment.”