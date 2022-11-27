10 new TV shows and films joining Netflix this week

There are a host of new TV shows and films joining Netflix this week.

The line-up includes a true-crime series, some family favourite flicks, and brand new Christmas films.

Take a look:

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields

An overgrown field and a stretch of highway connect a series of grisly murders spanning several decades as grieving families search for answers.

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields joins Netflix on Tuesday, November 29.

Take Your Pills: Xanax

A cure for some and a curse for others, widely prescribed anti-anxiety medication is examined by patients and experts in this revealing documentary.

Take Your Pills: Xanax joins Netflix on Wednesday, November 30.

Angel Falls Christmas

A devoted doctor with little time for the Christmas Spirit is in desperate need of an intervention from the unlikeliest of places— heaven.

Jessica Lowndes and Chad Michael Murray star in this festive flick.

Angel Falls Christmas joins Netflix on Thursday, December 1.

Stuart Little

Stuart Little, the beloved 1999 film, is joining Netflix on Thursday, December 1.

It is about a family who adopt a charming young mouse named Stuart, but their cat wants rid of him.

Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper

Based on the story by Mark Twain, Barbie as The Princess and the Pauper features Barbie in an exciting dual role as a princess and a poor village girl — two girls who look amazingly alike!

The girls’ paths are fated to cross when Princess Anneliese is captured and Erika, her look-alike, must try to save her. Can Erika pretend to be the Princess and foil her captor, the evil Preminger? And what of the handsome King Dominick, who falls in love with Erika, mistaking her for Anneliese?

This film joins Netflix on Thursday, December 1.

My Unorthodox Life (Season 2)

My Unorthodox Life takes you on a journey through Julia Haart’s untamed, unpredictable and unorthodox life.

In this season, Julia is forced to navigate yet another avalanche of personal and professional challenges.

Season two joins Netflix on Friday, December 2.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Connie, born into wealth & privilege, finds herself married to a man she no longer loves.

When she meets Oliver, the estate’s gamekeeper, their secret trysts lead her to a sexual awakening. She faces a decision: follow her heart or return to her husband and endure what society expects of her.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover joins Netflix on Friday, December 2.

Firefly Lane (Season 2)

Season one of this popular Netflix show followed Tully and Kate, who met as young girls on Firefly Lane and become inseparable friends throughout 30 years of ups and downs. In season two, viewers will discover what ended their tight-knit friendship… It joins Netflix on Friday, December 2. SupermodelMe Revolution SupermodelMe is Asia’s toughest modeling reality competition. It summons 12 fast-rising models in an ultimate face-off for the future of Asian supermodeling. The show joins Netflix on Friday, December 2.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Produced by Timeless Films in association with Axis Studios and directed by Stephen Donnelly, Charles Dickens’ ageless legend is reborn in this supernatural, time-travelling, musical adaptation of the definitive Christmas story.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol joins Netflix on Friday, December 2.