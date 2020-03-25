Look chic and comfy while spending time indoors

10 loungewear looks to rock while you work from home

With social distancing a key component in our day-to-day lifestyles right now, leaving the house has become a rarity.

Thanks to our newly abundant indoor time, loungewear has become something of an everyday uniform. Across Instagram and in our own living rooms, pyjama-chic looks are the trend of the moment.

So with that in mind, we’ve selected some of our favourite loungewear looks you can snap up for a bargain.

Sweater and Pleated Joggers Set

Casual and contemporary, this mint green jogger set is the height of comfort. Snag yours HERE.

Stripe Back Sweater and Shorts Lounge Set

Team this set to brunch with tights, boots and a leather jacket after social distancing guidelines have been lifted. Shop the set HERE.

Got Cable Knit Sweater and Shorts Set

This adorable set – perfect for daytime lounging – is on sale HERE.

Jump Into Bed Striped Set

This 70s inspired striped number is giving major vacation vibes. Pick up your set HERE from NastyGal.

Sporty two-piece

This Boohoo two-piece can be worn for a workout, to lounge in, or as a contemporary daytime look. Pick yours up HERE.

Borg Slogan Fleece

There is nothing better than slipping on an oversized hoodie after a long day of work. Nab this on-trend yet classic fleece HERE.

Camo Oversized Tracksuit

Snap up this two-piece HERE for just €40.00

Looking for some loungewear trousers you can dress up or down? Find these ones HERE.

Snap up this luxurious two-piece HERE – while it’s on sale!

The adorable co-ord can be worn at home or out on the town in the future. Snap it up HERE.