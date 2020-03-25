10 loungewear looks to rock while you work from home

With social distancing a key component in our day-to-day lifestyles right now, leaving the house has become a rarity.
Thanks to our newly abundant indoor time, loungewear has become something of an everyday uniform. Across Instagram and in our own living rooms, pyjama-chic looks are the trend of the moment.
So with that in mind, we’ve selected some of our favourite loungewear looks you can snap up for a bargain.
Sweater and Pleated Joggers Set
Casual and contemporary, this mint green jogger set is the height of comfort. Snag yours HERE.
Stripe Back Sweater and Shorts Lounge Set
Team this set to brunch with tights, boots and a leather jacket after social distancing guidelines have been lifted. Shop the set HERE.
Got Cable Knit Sweater and Shorts Set
This adorable set – perfect for daytime lounging – is on sale HERE.
Jump Into Bed Striped Set
This 70s inspired striped number is giving major vacation vibes. Pick up your set HERE from NastyGal.
Sporty two-piece
This Boohoo two-piece can be worn for a workout, to lounge in, or as a contemporary daytime look. Pick yours up HERE.
Borg Slogan Fleece
There is nothing better than slipping on an oversized hoodie after a long day of work. Nab this on-trend yet classic fleece HERE.
Camo Oversized Tracksuit
Snap up this two-piece HERE for just €40.00
Frill Detail Wide Leg Lounge Trouser
Looking for some loungewear trousers you can dress up or down? Find these ones HERE.
ASOS DESIGN Premium set
Snap up this luxurious two-piece HERE – while it’s on sale!
Micha Lounge fluffy knit co-ord
The adorable co-ord can be worn at home or out on the town in the future. Snap it up HERE.