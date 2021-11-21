There have been a lot of surprise celebrity couples in recent years.

This year, we’ve seen stars like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, and Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly strike up romances.

Here are 10 celebrity couples we never saw coming:

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson sparked romance rumours shortly after they shared a kiss during Kim’s hosting debut on Saturday Night Live last month.

The reality star and the comedian celebrated Pete’s 28th birthday together earlier this week, and posed for photos in matching PJs.

A source close to Kim has since told E! News that the pair are officially dating, and are “seeing where it goes”.

The insider said: “She is telling some people they aren’t super serious but she isn’t seeing anyone else… She’s trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him.” “Kim is smitten over him and it’s very exciting to her. He makes her laugh the entire time they are together and she is completely enthralled by him.”

Adele and Rich Paul

Adele was first linked to sports agent Rich Paul in July – when they were pictured looking cosy at Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The couple then went Instagram official in September, after attending a friend’s wedding together.

Gushing about her beau in a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, Adele said: “He’s just hilarious. Oh, he’s so funny. Yeah, and very smart.”

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim

Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim confirmed their romance back in July.

Jason, who co-founded the luxury real estate brokerage Oppenhein Group with his twin brother Brett, told E! News: “Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship.”

“I care about her deeply and we are very happy together,” he added.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck sent fans into a frenzy when they rekindled their romance earlier this year.

The couple, famously dubbed ‘Bennifer’, got engaged back in 2002 – but ended up calling it quits in January 2004.

17 years after their break up, the pair rekindled their romance in May – just weeks after J-Lo confirmed her split from Alex Rodriguez.

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers were first linked last summer, when they were spotted on a brunch date in Kinsale, Co. Cork.

Months later, the Normal People star and the American singer were spotted at the exclusive Soho Farmhouse in England, and onlookers told the Mail On Sunday that they were “all over each other”.

After over a year of speculation, the pair finally confirmed their romance this month when they stepped out on the red carpet together at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde split from her longtime love Jason Sudeikis hit headlines in November last year, but reports at the time suggested they broke up in early 2020.

The director met One Direction star Harry Styles on the set of their upcoming movie ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’.

The couple confirmed their romance in January this year, when they were papped holding hands at Harry’s agent’s wedding in Montecito, California.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship goes way back, as they were neighbours and close friends for years.

The reality star and the Blink-182 drummer confirmed their romance on Valentine’s Day, but they’ve reportedly been dating since late last year.

The couple got engaged last month after a whirlwind romance.

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin and Disney Channel star Brenda Song started dating in 2017, after meeting on the set of their movie Changeland.

The notoriously private couple live together with their three cats – Apples, Dude, and Santa – and their newborn baby.

Brenda, 33, secretly welcomed her first child with her 40-year-old beau in April this year – a baby boy named Dakota.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox split from her husband of ten years Brian Austin Green in May last year.

Days after news of their split broke, the actress was linked to rapper Machine Gun Kelly (who’s real name is Colson Baker) – after they met on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.

The pair have since become one of the hottest couples in Hollywood, with Megan describing Colson as her “twin flame”.

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff

Florence Pugh has been dating Scrubs star Zach Braff since 2019.

In recent months, the couple sparked rumours they secretly tied the knot, after Zach was spotted wearing a gold band on his wedding finger.

Florence, 25, has previously defended her relationship with Zach, 46, after many criticised the large age gap between them.