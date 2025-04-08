Zoë Kravitz sparks romance rumours with A-list star following split from Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz has sparked romance rumours with A-list star Austin Butler following her split from Channing Tatum.

Following the recent end to her engagement to Channing, Zoë has reportedly been growing close to the Elvis actor.

A source revealed to The US Sun, that the co-stars have “been spending time together over the past few weeks and get on very well.”

The insider claimed to the US Sun over the weekend: “Their chemistry is as good off-screen as it is on it. Austin and Zoë have been keeping it under the radar and aren’t putting a label on anything yet.”

They added: “They are both very respectful of their ex-partners and are just seeing how things go.”

The pair play a couple in their upcoming film, Caught Stealing, which was filmed back in September 2024.

Before the rumours, Austin Butler had been dating model Kaia Greber for three years, before they split in January of this year.

The pair were first linked in December of 2021 when Austin was spotted chatting with the model’s parents at a fashion show.

However, more than three years after the pair went public, a source has confirmed to PEOPLE that they have gone their separate ways.

Zoë had previously been engaged to fellow A list star Channing Tatum, before the pair split in October last year.