Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum ‘engaged’ after two years of dating

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are reportedly engaged after two years of dating.

A number of sources confirmed the news to PEOPLE earlier this week that the Magic Mike star had secretly popped the question.

Last week, the actress appeared to hint at her big news when she was spotted sporting a ring on that finger.

Zoë and Channing were papped dressed up as Rosemary Woodhouse and her satanic child from Rosemary’s Baby (1968).

The couple were first romantically linked back in 2021.

Channing was previously married to Jenna Dewan from 2009 until 2019, and the former couple share an ten-year-old daughter named Everly.

Meanwhile, Zoe’s divorce from Karl Glusman was finalised in August 2021.