Zendaya slams report she was turned away from a restaurant for wearing a crop top

Zendaya has slammed a report she was turned away from a restaurant for wearing a crop top.

A report published by The Daily Mail on Monday claimed the Euphoria star was refused entry from the swanky Terrazza Borromini restaurant in Rome due to their “smart casual” dress code.

The 26-year-old, who wore a black tube top and cargo pants for the outing, has since shut down the report.

zendaya in rome looking flawless as always pic.twitter.com/ZyJ8fftnFf — archive zendaya (@archivedaya) June 12, 2023

Her rep told Page Six: “This is completely false.”

Zendaya later took to her Instagram Stories to poke fun at the report.

She shared an illustration of a person asking “Source?” along with the response: “I made it up.”

Her assistant Darnell Appling also took to his Instagram Stories to reveal the truth behind the story.

The Euphoria crew member explained: “Well this is a bald head lie. We never got denied anywhere. We walked into the building [and] realized we ate there before when we seen the stairs. The same stairs Zendaya slipped on last year and posted about.”

“We all wanted to try a new restaurant and went somewhere else to do so. We actually never went upstairs and interacted with anyone. We talked amongst ourselves in the downstairs lobby. This whole story is a lie.”

