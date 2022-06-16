Zendaya shuts down pregnancy rumours after TikTok prank goes viral

Zendaya has shut down rumours she’s expecting her first child with Tom Holland.

Earlier this week, ‘Zendaya pregnant’ was trending on Twitter after fans were fooled by a “You Just Got Krissed” TikTok prank.

The Euphoria star, 25, has since taken to her Instagram Stories to set the record straight on the rumours, writing: “See now, this is why I stay off Twitter. Just making stuff up for no reason…weekly.”

The now-viral TikTok clip that started the rumour features a fake ultrasound edited to look like it was posted by the Greatest Showman star, before it cuts to a video of Kris Jenner dancing to ‘Lady Marmalade’.

Zendaya is currently dating English actor Tom Holland.

The couple were first linked in 2017, following their starring roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming – in which Tom played Peter Parker, and Zendaya portrayed his love interest Michelle.

After years of dating rumours, the pair finally confirmed their romance last July when they were papped kissing in Tom’s car in Los Angeles.

Earlier this month, Zendaya shared a sweet new snap with her beau to Instagram, as she marked his 26th birthday.

Alongside a loved-up black-and-white selfie, the actress wrote: “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3”.