Zendaya ‘on cloud nine’ after making history at Emmy Awards 2020

The 24-year-old took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Zendaya has said that she is on “cloud nine” after making history at the Emmy Awards 2020.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards took place in LA on Sunday night, and for the first time ever the award show took place virtually – due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 24-year-old was nominated for her first ever Emmy last night, and scooped up the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue in Euphoria.

Zendaya made history as the youngest actress to ever win the award, and took to her Instagram to share her joy – writing: “Still on cloud nine”.

“So grateful, still speechless, to all my friends and family who have texted/tweeted/called etc. I promise I will get back to you tomorrow when I’ve wrapped my head around this amazing night.

“Until then…gonna head to sleep and make sure this isn’t a dream,” she added.

Zendaya went up against Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer, Laura Linney, and Sandra Oh in the category – and accepted the win from the comfort of her home.

“I’m really, really nervous,” she said as she accepted the award, “I just want to say thank you to the TV Academy and all the other women.”

“This is crazy. Thank you HBO and A24 for your support. Thank you to my family and my team. To the incredible cast and crew of Euphoria. I’m so lucky and I’m inspired by everything you do.

“I feel like this is a weird time to be celebrating, but there is hope in the young people out there. I know our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people.

“And to my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you and I thank you. And thank you so, so much.”

She added: “This is, whoa!”

