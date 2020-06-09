Zayn Malik’s sister receives terrifying death threats against her baby daughter

The singer's younger sister welcomed her first child back in January

Zayn Malik’s sister Safaa has received terrifying death threats against her baby daughter.

The 17-year-old welcomed her first child Zaneyah back in January, just a few months after she married 18-year-old Martin Tiser in September.

Taking to Instagram, Safaa shared a screenshot of a cruel message her friend received, after they shared a photo of Zaneyah on social media.

Thinking they were writing to Safaa, the cruel troll commented: “Your baby’s ugly. Got married to cover that fact that you was pregnant.”

After her friend pointed out they weren’t messaging Safaa’s account, the troll added: “When her kid dies you’ll listen lol. Hope her kid dies it’s ugly anyway.”

Sharing a screenshot of the horrifying messages, Zayn’s sister wrote: “What a disgusting world!!”

Safaa and her husband Martin welcomed their first child in January, just a few months after they tied the knot in a traditional Muslim Nikkah ceremony in September.

Her famous brother Zayn wasn’t present for her wedding, but it’s understood he flew back to the UK in January to meet his niece for the first time.

The former 1D star will soon welcome a cousin for Zaneyah, as he’s expecting his first child with his model girlfriend Gigi Hadid.