Zayn Malik’s sister hints he’s struggling to cope with the death of his former bandmate Liam Payne

Zayn Malik’s sister has hinted that he’s struggling to cope with the death of his former bandmate Liam Payne.

Waliyha Malik shared the heartbreaking message on social media, after her brother postponed a number of his upcoming tour dates.

Posting a black-and-white photo of Liam with his arm wrapped around Zayn, Waliyha reminded fans that her brother is grieving.

The post, which was reposted from a fan account, said: “Give respect to Zayn, you don’t know what he’s going through.

“Today is a month since his brother has been gone.”

Zayn postponed several UK tour dates for this month due to “unforeseen circumstances”, having already postponed them once before.

He was set to kick off his Stairway to the Sky tour in Edinburgh on November 20th and 21st, but promoters have now rescheduled the dates for the 8th and 9th of December.

Taking to Instagram, Zayn told fans: “Due to unforeseen circumstances Zayn ‘Stairway To The Sky’ Edinburgh show originally scheduled for the 20th of November has been rescheduled for 8th of December.

“And the Edinburgh show for the 21st of November has been rescheduled to the 9th of December.”

Zayn postponed a series of his upcoming gigs after his former One Direction bandmate Liam tragically died after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16th.

His funeral is expected to take place this month, after his body was recently flown back to the UK.