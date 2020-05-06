Zayn Malik sparks rumours he’s proposed to pregnant girlfriend Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik has sparked rumours that he’s proposed to Gigi Hadid, after he showcased a new “wedding” tattoo.

The Pillowtalk hitmaker and the model recently confirmed that they’re expecting their first child together.

Zayn has since shown off what looks like a new tattoo, which features a poem called ‘On Marriage’ by Kahlil Gibran.

The poem reads: “Sing and dance together and be joyous but let each one of you be alone.”

“Give your hearts, but not into each other’s keeping. Stand together, yet not too near together; For the pillars of the temple stand apart.”

“And the oak tree and the cypress grow not in each other’s shadow.”

The picture of Zayn’s new tattoo was shared by celebrity jeweller George Khalife, who had sent the couple some new bracelets.

The poem is a popular choice for readings at weddings.

Zayn and Gigi are reportedly expecting a baby girl, and will welcome their bundle of joy in September.

Gigi and Zayn first sparked romance rumours in November 2015, after he brutally called off his engagement to Little Mix star Perrie Edwards via text.

The pair dated up until March of 2018, when they announced their split via Twitter.

However just weeks later, Gigi and Zayn were spotted kissing in public, but they ended up splitting again at the end of 2018.

The pair then reconciled for the second time before Christmas last year, after Gigi decided to give him another chance.

At the time, an insider told E! News: “She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed. Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently.”

“Everyone is happy for them and Yolanda and Bella have always loved Zayn. They all have always treated him like part of the family.”

