Zayn Malik shares rare insight into parenting his ‘amazing’ daughter Khai

The singer and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid welcomed their first child in September

Zayn Malik has shared a rare insight into parenting his “amazing” daughter Khai.

The former One Direction star and his model girlfriend Gigi Hadid welcomed their first child together in September last year.

The couple kept the newborn’s name private until January, when Gigi added “khai’s mom” to her Instagram bio.

Speaking on Wednesday’s episode of iHeartRadio’s Valentine in the Morning, Zayn opened up about becoming a father for the first time, saying: “Honestly, it’s amazing.”

“A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously, before she was born and stuff were like, ‘It’s a big adjustment, and it’s going to be a massive change and stuff.’ But honestly, she’s an amazing baby.”

“It’s been really easy for me and Gigi to kind of just ease into it. She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It’s just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It’s wicked. I’m enjoying it, for sure.”

Zayn gushed over Gigi’s new role as a mum, saying: “She’s good. She’s a wicked mom. Obviously, she’s really a big help with everything, and she’s doing well.”

The singer admitted he didn’t “expect to be quite so into” becoming a dad, as his life was “solely about himself”.

“I had time for my relationship and stuff too, but it was still solely about me. The fact that [Khai] has been so easy to kind of just adjust to has been surprising to me because I just love spending my days with her, hanging out with her, just doing really relaxing chill stuff.”

“Just watching kid shows on TV, on Netflix, learning nursery rhymes, just rolling around with her and just singing to her. It’s a really different pace of life, but it’s been really easy to adjust to it, for sure. I think that’s the most surprising thing,” he added.

Zayn and Gigi have been raising their daughter in rural Pennsylvania, but haven’t put down permanent roots as of yet.

“I haven’t really thought about settling down per se yet,” Zayn explained. “We’re both quite young, even though we’ve had a kid and stuff.”

“We’re still thinking about work and things we want to do career-wise, but maybe then in the far future, yeah, when we eventually pick a place to settle down, it will probably be something kind of similar to this, for sure, where it’s a relaxed environment and we can just chill out.”

