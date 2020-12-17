Zara McDermott shows off tattoo tribute to Sam Thompson – after rekindling their romance

Zara McDermott has shown off her tattoo tribute to Sam Thompson, after the couple recently rekindled their romance.
The reality stars dramatically split back in August, after Sam found out Zara was unfaithful during the early stages of their relationship.
However, the couple have since decided to give their relationship another chance – after Sam forgave Zara’s “mistakes”.
Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday night, Zara shared a photo of her new ‘moon and star’ tattoo on her ankle.
The 23-year-old wrote: “I got this little tat a while back. I got it for Sam.”
Zara also revealed the tattoo symbolises the quote: “I love you more than the moon and the stars.”
The former Love Island star posted a photo of her new ink, after Sam shared a loved-up snap with Zara on Instagram.
Marking the first time he’s posted a photo with her since they got back together, the 28-year-old wrote: “I love you, and when I’m with you I feel like I’m on a nimbus 2000…that’s all I need to know.”
Sam and Zara’s split hit headlines back in September, when the 23-year-old was accused of cheating on him with someone “in the music industry”, around the same time she took part in the celebrity version of The X Factor last year.
Zara later admitted to cheating in an open letter, and publicly apologised to Sam for being unfaithful.
She wrote: “Hey everyone, I just wanted to address the recent speculation in the media. A huge mistake I made a year ago has recently come to light and I want to face this head on.”
“I don’t condone being unfaithful and I made a huge mistake at a time in my life where I was hugely selfish and immature.”
“I believe I have learnt so much from my mistake. I want to apologise to my Sam for everything I have put him through, for the pain, the embarassment, the anger and the hurt,” she continued.
“All I want to do is make this right and I think the least he deserves is me being honest with myself and all of you. I love you Sam. Forever,” she added.