Zara McDermott shows off tattoo tribute to Sam Thompson – after rekindling their romance

The Made In Chelsea stars are giving their relationship another chance

Zara McDermott has shown off her tattoo tribute to Sam Thompson, after the couple recently rekindled their romance.

The reality stars dramatically split back in August, after Sam found out Zara was unfaithful during the early stages of their relationship.

However, the couple have since decided to give their relationship another chance – after Sam forgave Zara’s “mistakes”.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday night, Zara shared a photo of her new ‘moon and star’ tattoo on her ankle.

The 23-year-old wrote: “I got this little tat a while back. I got it for Sam.”

Zara also revealed the tattoo symbolises the quote: “I love you more than the moon and the stars.”

The former Love Island star posted a photo of her new ink, after Sam shared a loved-up snap with Zara on Instagram.

Marking the first time he’s posted a photo with her since they got back together, the 28-year-old wrote: “I love you, and when I’m with you I feel like I’m on a nimbus 2000…that’s all I need to know.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Thompson (@samthompsonuk)

Sam and Zara’s split hit headlines back in September, when the 23-year-old was accused of cheating on him with someone “in the music industry”, around the same time she took part in the celebrity version of The X Factor last year.

Zara later admitted to cheating in an open letter, and publicly apologised to Sam for being unfaithful.