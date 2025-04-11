Zara McDermott shares first photo with Louis Tomlinson online after confirming relationship

Zara McDermott has shared her first photo with Louis Tomlinson, as they enjoyed a date after recently confirming their relationship.

The pair first sparked dating rumours last month after they were photographed together enjoying each other’s company at The Suffolk in Aldeburgh.

On Wednesday, the Love Island star and the singer both posted videos from the exact same spot at a Stereophonics concert in Los Angeles, just minutes apart.

In addition to this, on that same day, Zara revealed she was in LA as she snapped a picture of the famous Crumbl cookies as she picked up the special Kardashian-Jenner special edition box.

The “soft launch” on social media comes as it has been reported their budding romance is moving quickly as sources have reported Louis has introduced Zara to his family.

Now, the 28-year-old has posted an Instagram story showing them enjoying a brunch date in Malibu, California.

Fans were quick to recognise the One Direction star from his distinctive tattoos in the corner of the snap of blueberry pancakes and eggs benedict.

A source close to Zara told The Sun that she “has already met all the family and they can tell that she has made Louis giddy.”

“It’s the first time in a long time that they have seen him happy,” the source continued.

“They think Zara is super wholesome and health-conscious so they are happy he is with someone who shuns the party life.” A friend also told the MailOnline that Zara is smitten with the boyband star.

“Zara is so happy, it’s early days with her and Louis but everything is going well between them,” they said.

“News of their romance leaked sooner than they intended – the plan was to keep things private for as long as possible. They still hope to keep intimate details away from prying eyes.

“Zara is enjoying being wined and dined and experiencing the thrill of dating someone new again.”