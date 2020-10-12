Zara McDermott shares emotional video for ex Sam Thompson – after admitting she was ‘unfaithful’

The Made In Chelsea star called Sam 'the love of her life'

Zara McDermott has share an emotional video montage for her ex Sam Thompson, after admitting she was unfaithful.

The Made In Chelsea star split from Zara back in August, after he found out she hooked up with someone else during the early stages of their relationship.

At the time, it was reported that Zara cheated on him with someone “in the music industry”, around the same time she took part in the celebrity version of The X Factor last year.

Zara recently addressed the split in a public apology to Sam, and has now shared a video on Instagram expressing how much she loves and misses him entitled: “TO THE LOVE OF MY LIFE…”

“There aren’t enough words to describe how I feel about you,” she wrote.

“You are my favourite person, my truest love. I made this video montage for you of our memories over these last few years. I want to create a million more memories like these throughout the rest of my life… with you.

“I am sorry our journey hasn’t been the easiest, and I am forever wishing I could find a way to turn back the clock. Remember… you are everything.

“You are my moon and all my stars and everything in between. ❤️ I miss you. I love you more and more every day.”

Addressing the claims that she had been unfaithful in a public apology earlier this month, Zara wrote: “Hey everyone, I just wanted to address the recent speculation in the media. A huge mistake I made a year ago has recently come to light and I want to face this head on.”

“I don’t condone being unfaithful and I made a huge mistake at a time in my life where I was hugely selfish and immature.”

“I believe I have learnt so much from my mistake. I want to apologise to my Sam for everything I have put him through, for the pain, the embarassment, the anger and the hurt,” she continued.

“All I want to do is make this right and I think the least he deserves is me being honest with myself and all of you. I love you Sam. Forever.”

Sam and Zara made their debut as a couple in May 2019, four months after Zara split from her Love Island co-star Adam Collard.

After she started dating Sam, Zara joined the cast of Made In Chelsea last year – and viewers watched the couple regularly argue over Sam’s friendship with his ex-girlfriend and co-star Tiffany Watson.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan chats to Jackie Fox – who lost her daughter Nicole to suicide after being cyber bullied.

Jackie talks about her fight to get Coco’s Law brought into legislation in Ireland – a new law that will make online bullying a criminal offence.

WARNING – episode contains discussion about self-harming and suicide. If this interview affects you in any way please contact Pieta House.

Please free call the Pieta House 24-hour helpline on 1800 247 247. You can also contact the helpline by text – text HELP to 51444.