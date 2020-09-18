Zara McDermott shares cryptic quote about ‘hurting someone tremendously’ following Sam Thompson split

Zara McDermott shares cryptic quote about ‘hurting someone tremendously’ following Sam Thompson...

Zara McDermott has shared a cryptic quote about “hurting someone tremendously” following her split from Sam Thompson.

Last week, the MailOnline reported that the couple split back in August – after a 16 month relationship.

Insiders told the outlet that their romance ended after Sam found out that she allegedly hooked up with someone “in the music industry”, around the same time she took part in the celebrity version of The X Factor last year.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Zara posted a series of cryptic quotes – reading: “We have all hurt someone tremendously, whether by intent or accident. We have all loved someone tremendously, whether by intent or accident.”

“It is an intrinsic human trait, and a deep responsibility, I think, to be an organ and a blade. But, learning to forgive ourselves and others because we have not chosen wisely is what makes us most human.

“We make horrible mistakes. It’s how we learn. We breathe love. It’s how we learn. And it is inevitable,” the quote concluded, with Zara adding a sad face emoji.

Another quote she shared read: “Love always won in the end. No matter how it happened, no matter what it took, no matter what it meant. Fair or not, true or not. Love won.”

A source told The MailOnline last week: “Zara cheated on Sam with someone in the music industry. Someone connected to the X Factor.

“Sam is obviously distraught about this. He only found out about it very recently and has escaped for a few days.

“Zara regrets it and feels terrible. She knows it was a huge mistake and is extremely upset.”

Zara appeared on The X Factor: Celebrity in a Love Island supergroup called No Love Lost, alongside Wes Nelson, Eyal Booker, and Samira Mighty.

Sam and Zara made their debut as a couple in May 2019, four months after Zara split from her Love Island co-star Adam Collard.