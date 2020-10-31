Zara McDermott shares ANOTHER gushing post about Sam Thompson – in desperate bid to win him back

The couple split last month after Zara confessed to cheating

Zara McDermott shares ANOTHER gushing post about Sam Thompson – in desperate...

Zara McDermott has shared another gushing post about Sam Thompson, continuing her desperate bid to win him back.

The couple dramatically split back in August, after Sam found out Zara had cheated on him during the early stages of their relationship.

Since they broke up, Zara has posted a public apology to Sam on social media, and she also shared a lengthy tribute to him on Instagram – calling him the “love of her life”.

Taking to Instagram today, Zara dedicated another post to her ex-boyfriend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara McDermott (@zara_mcdermott) on Oct 31, 2020 at 4:48am PDT

Sharing an old photo of her and Sam kissing, she wrote: “I choose you. And I’ll choose you over and over. Without pause, without a doubt, in a heartbeat. I’ll keep choosing you.”

The news comes after Sam and Zara’s split finally played out on Made In Chelsea last week.

During the dramatic episode, Sam slammed Zara for “s****ing” someone else behind his back – as he officially ended their relationship.