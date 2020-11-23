Zara McDermott says Sam Thompson will ‘always have her heart’ – as they reportedly ‘rekindle their romance’

The former Love Island star shared another gushing post about Sam

Zara McDermott says Sam Thompson will ‘always have her heart’ – as...

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson are reportedly back together.

The couple dramatically split back in August, after Sam found out Zara had cheated on him during the early stages of their relationship.

After weeks of trying to win Sam back, the Made In Chelsea stars sparked reunion rumours earlier this month – when they were spotted having lunch together.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Zara shared another gushing post dedicated to Sam, writing: “I promise that you will always have my heart. ❤️”

A source told the MailOnline on Sunday: “They are certainly back together again.

“This finally happened about two weeks ago now. He took her back.”

Earlier this month, Zara was spotted leaving Sam’s house early in the morning, leaving fans convinced they were back together.

The news comes after an insider told new! magazine that Sam’s friends have expressed “concerns” about Zara.

The source said: “Friends are convinced they are back on. They’ve never stopped talking and still follow each other on Instagram. Zara lives out in Essex and whenever she comes to work in London, she seems to see Sam.”

“They’ve always been good friends and insisted they never wanted to lose that. But some pals believe it’s a full-on romance again.”

“Friends have had their concerns about Zara,” the source continued.

“It’s one thing that she cheated but another that she liked the guy’s photos. They worry that history could repeat itself and no one wants Sam hurt.”

The insider added that Sam “just can’t walk away from Zara”, despite shutting down her past pleas to win him back.

Goss.ie have contacted a rep for Sam and Zara for comment.