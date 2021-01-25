The couple rekindled their romance in November following a dramatic split

Zara McDermott says relationship with Sam Thompson is ‘better than ever’

Zara McDermott has revealed her relationship with Sam Thompson is “better than ever”.

The Made In Chelsea stars dramatically split back in August, after Sam found out Zara was unfaithful during the early stages of their relationship.

The couple decided to give their relationship another chance back in November– after Sam forgave Zara’s “mistakes”.

Zara took part in an Instagram Stories trend on Sunday, where fans revealed different assumptions they had about the former Love Island star.

One follower wrote: “You and Sam are better than ever,” with Zara replying: “Absolutely!

“I love him so so so much, he is my best friend,” she added.

Sam and Zara’s split hit headlines back in September, when the 24-year-old was accused of cheating on him with someone “in the music industry”, around the same time she took part in the celebrity version of The X Factor last year.