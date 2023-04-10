Zara McDermott responds to engagement speculation after fuelling rumours with Sam Thompson

Zara McDermott has shut down speculation she’s secretly engaged to Sam Thompson.

The former Made In Chelsea stars recently sparked engagement rumours while on a romantic holiday – which took them from South Africa to the Maldives.

At the start of their trip, Sam shared a stunning snap of him and Zara posing in front of an elephant on safari.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Zara’s left hand was hidden in the photo, leading people to believe she was wearing an engagement ring.

One fan commented: “Hmmm…Zara’s left hand is no where to be seen in this pic….engaged?!!!! 😍❤️”

On Sunday, the couple fuelled rumours again when Sam posted another sweet photo of him and Zara kissing in the Maldives.

Former Made In Chelsea star Josh ‘JP’ Patterson commented: “Genuinely thought this was a proposal photo, was about to start a wish list for the stag!”

Meanwhile, another follower wrote: “I have never wanted a couple I don’t know to get engaged more than you two!! Fully invested in this lol 😆.”

While fans are rooting for these two to walk down the aisle, Zara has insisted they’re not getting engaged any time soon.

After a fan commented, “Ask her to marry you already!!!” Zara replied, “Very sweet comment but honestly we are really happy as we are at the moment 😌xxx.”

Zara and Sam, who first started dating in 2019, have been plagued by rumours they are secretly engaged for months.

Addressing the constant speculation in an interview with OK! Magazine last year, Zara said: “We’re in such a good place. There’s no need to rush or change anything, because I wouldn’t be with Sam if I didn’t want to be with him forever.”

“And when [an engagement] happens, it happens. If that’s in five months or five years, I really don’t mind. I genuinely trust that timing is everything.”

Sam added: “All I need to know is that Zara is going to say yes.”

Zara went on to say: “Even if me and Sam broke up and I got with someone else, there’d be engagement rumours again within three minutes. This has been going on for us for years.”

“People want to see you fast-track your relationship but you’ve got to remember what’s right for you.”

Sam and Zara poked fun at the speculation in December when they sent fans into a frenzy by seemingly announcing their engagement.

At the time, Sam posted a video that began with a sweet photo of him and Zara kissing.

He wrote over the clip: “SHE SAID YES!!! ❤️”

However, the post was not an engagement announcement, as the video then cut to a clip of Sam and Zara dancing to Drake and 21 Savage’s viral song Jimmy Cooks.

Sam added: “…to doing a TikTok dance with me.”

The Made In Chelsea star captioned the post: “Happiest day of my life….. When she finally does a tiktok with me 😂”

The couple’s Made In Chelsea co-star Harry Baron commented: “Got reeeeaaaal excited then..”

One fan wrote: “Dont play with our hearts like this Sam😭”

Another penned: “Nooooo… I’ve never been soo happy then sooo disappointed in the space of a couple of seconds .. I’m too invested in social media 🤣😔”