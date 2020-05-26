Zara McDermott responds to claims she’s flouting social distancing rules with Sam Thompson

The reality stars were targeted by trolls on Instagram

Zara McDermott has responded to claims she’s been flouting social distancing rules with her boyfriend Sam Thompson.

On Monday, the Love Island star shared photos of her and Sam enjoying an ice-cream with his sister Louise Thompson, and her boyfriend Ryan Libbey.

After posting the photos, fans slammed the foursome for seemingly disobeying social distancing rules, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Zara soon spotted the negative comments, and pointed out that they have all been quarantining together since the UK went into lockdown in March.

The reality star commented: “We live together. We have done since 23rd March. We have put this on out social media HUNDREDS of times. We chose to isolate together since day one.”

Elsewhere in the comment section, Louise defended Zara after an Instagram user commented: “There’s no way Zara eats ice cream like that and looks as amazing as she does.”

Louise replied: “I assure you you are wrong ! We both eat healthy balanced diets and munch on treats when we fancy! Nothing wrong with a bit of ice cream in the sun.”

