Zara McDermott redecorates Sam Thompson’s London home – after moving back in

The couple are making the most of their fresh start

Zara McDermott has redecorated Sam Thompson’s London home, after moving back in.

The couple recently rekindled their romance after dramatically splitting in August, and have been living together during the UK’s national lockdown.

The former Love Island star has made herself at home in the Chelsea pad, located next to Sam’s sister Louise, and shared her renovations to her Instagram Stories.

The 24-year-old wrote: “When I first met Sam there were 4 boys living in this house 🙈 now there are only a few of us left so we are having a bit of a redecorate and making the living room look beaut!”

Zara showcased the neutral-toned sitting room, complete with a cream corner couch.

She also showed off the wardrobe space, asking: “Random one but are there people who can make just mirrored doors for these wardrobes?

“Just the doors on their own,” the reality star added.

The reality stars dramatically split back in August, after Sam found out Zara was unfaithful during the early stages of their relationship.

However, the couple have since decided to give their relationship another chance – after Sam forgave Zara’s “mistakes”.

Zara recently showed off her tattoo tribute to Sam, a star and a moon which she explained symbolises the quote: “I love you more than the moon and the stars.”