Zara McDermott publicly apologises to Sam Thompson in open letter – admitting she was ‘unfaithful’

The reality star has begged for his forgiveness

Zara McDermott has publicly apologised to her ex-boyfriend Sam Thompson in an open letter, admitting she was “unfaithful” to him.

The Made In Chelsea star split from Zara back in August, after he found out she hooked up with someone else during the early stages of their relationship.

At the time, it was reported that Zara cheated on him with someone “in the music industry”, around the same time she took part in the celebrity version of The X Factor last year.

The 23-year-old has remained silent over the claims for weeks, but in a statement posted on her Instagram Story last night, Zara admitted she made a “huge mistake”.

She wrote: “Hey everyone, I just wanted to address the recent speculation in the media. A huge mistake I made a year ago has recently come to light and I want to face this head on.”

“I don’t condone being unfaithful and I made a huge mistake at a time in my life where I was hugely selfish and immature.”

“I believe I have learnt so much from my mistake. I want to apologise to my Sam for everything I have put him through, for the pain, the embarassment, the anger and the hurt,” she continued.

“All I want to do is make this right and I think the least he deserves is me being honest with myself and all of you. I love you Sam. Forever.”

Sam and Zara made their debut as a couple in May 2019, four months after Zara split from her Love Island co-star Adam Collard.

After she started dating Sam, Zara joined the cast of Made In Chelsea last year – and viewers watched the couple regularly argue over Sam’s friendship with his ex-girlfriend and co-star Tiffany Watson.

