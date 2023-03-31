Zara McDermott opens up about taking the next step with Sam Thompson amid engagement rumours

Zara McDermott has opened up about taking the next step with Sam Thompson, amid speculation their secretly engaged.

The former Made In Chelsea stars, who are currently on holiday in South Africa, have been dating since 2019.

The couple have been plagued by engagement rumours in recent months, but Zara has insisted they aren’t feeling the pressure.

The reality star told the Mirror: “I think we’ve been together too long now to feel any kind of pressure, I was thinking back to my relationships before Love Island, it’s very different.”

“Everything is private, nobody knows anything about what you’re doing and all of a sudden, it’s this weird paradox life where everything is online all the time but we both really enjoy it.”

“So for us, there’s no pressure at all. I think nowadays, we’re in the 21st Century, we can be more than a wife and more than a mother.”

“I’m all about empowering women to be exactly who they want to be and not feeling any kind of pressure. We don’t live in a world where we need to be traditional anymore…”

The 26-year-old also admitted she “understands” the interest in their relationship.

Her comments come just two days after the pair sparked engagement speculation while on holiday in South Africa, where they are enjoying a safari.

Sam took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a stunning snap of him and Zara posing in front of an elephant.

He captioned the post: “Making memories ❤️”

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Zara’s left hand is hidden in the photo, and many think it’s because she could have an engagement ring on it.

One fan commented: “Hmmm…Zara’s left hand is no where to be seen in this pic….engaged?!!!! 😍❤️”

Another wrote: “Do I smell a proposal?” while a third penned: “We’re all waiting for the 💍”

Zara and Sam, who first started dating in 2019, have been plagued by rumours they are secretly engaged in recent months.

Addressing the constant speculation in an interview with OK! Magazine last year, Zara said: “We’re in such a good place. There’s no need to rush or change anything, because I wouldn’t be with Sam if I didn’t want to be with him forever.”

“And when [an engagement] happens, it happens. If that’s in five months or five years, I really don’t mind. I genuinely trust that timing is everything.”

Sam added: “All I need to know is that Zara is going to say yes.”

Zara went on to say: “Even if me and Sam broke up and I got with someone else, there’d be engagement rumours again within three minutes. This has been going on for us for years.”

“People want to see you fast-track your relationship but you’ve got to remember what’s right for you.”

Sam and Zara poked fun at the speculation in December when they sent fans into a frenzy by seemingly announcing their engagement.

At the time, Sam posted a video that began with a sweet photo of him and Zara kissing.

He wrote over the clip: “SHE SAID YES!!! ❤️”

However, the post was not an engagement announcement, as the video then cut to a clip of Sam and Zara dancing to Drake and 21 Savage’s viral song Jimmy Cooks.

Sam added: “…to doing a TikTok dance with me.”

The Made In Chelsea star captioned the post: “Happiest day of my life….. When she finally does a tiktok with me 😂”

The couple’s Made In Chelsea co-star Harry Baron commented: “Got reeeeaaaal excited then..”

One fan wrote: “Dont play with our hearts like this Sam😭”

Another penned: “Nooooo… I’ve never been soo happy then sooo disappointed in the space of a couple of seconds .. I’m too invested in social media 🤣😔”