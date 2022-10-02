Zara McDermott left ‘shook up’ and ’emotional’ after four masked men tried to rob her

Zara McDermott was left “shook up” and “emotional” after four men tried to rob her in her car after a shopping trip in London.

The former Love Island star took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to share details of the “really scary” incident with her fans.

In a video, she said: “Something quite serious just happened to me, I’m feeling quite shook up about it actually, and quite emotional.”

The 25-year-old explained: “I put my shopping in the boot of the car, closed the boot. I got into the drivers seat and obviously locked the door straight away. I always do this and I’m very conscious of dong this, especially after going shopping. It’s a prime time for someone to target you.”

“Within a few seconds of putting my phone down, I dropped my car key on the floor so I bent down to pick it up and when I looked up there were four guys surrounding my car. Most of which were wearing balaclavas.”

“It all happened so quick but the guy on the passenger side, he had a hood up and a scarf, and was trying to open the door. Then I looked back and someone was tapping on my window trying to get my attention and stop me from moving.”

Zara, who is dating Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson, continued: “I looked in the rear view mirror and I think someone was trying to get in the boot and then someone appears in front of the car, they basically surrounded the car.”

“I didn’t even think I just put it into reverse and put the accelerator down and just drove off. I am fine but it just made me release that the one thing I always do, locking my car is so important.”

“I could have had everything stolen, the car stolen, they could have done something to me, they could have hurt me and it’s just really scary,” she added.