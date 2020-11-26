Zara McDermott labels Twitter ‘vile and toxic’ – after negative comments about her weight loss

The Made In Chelsea star insisted her weight loss was done in a "healthy" way

Zara McDermott has labelled Twitter “vile and toxic”, after receiving negative comments about her weight loss.

The Love Island star took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to show off her almost 3 stone weight loss, admitting she “couldn’t believe” how far she’d come since last July.

Sharing before and after photos, the Made In Chelsea star wrote: “The first pic of me was a girl who never exercised and ate whatever she wanted.”

“She wasn’t unhappy or insecure about her weight but she knew that she needed to start exercising, eating more fruits and veggies, and making wiser choices in order to be healthier.”

After sharing her weight loss journey, Zara revealed she had been body-shamed online, telling her followers: “So I’ve just woken up to a few messages saying I’m getting abuse online about my weight loss.

“I never actually saw any abuse because I don’t have Twitter – I think it’s the most vile and toxic place on the internet. But anyway, I’m trending on Twitter…”

“I just had a quick look and I just want to make something very clear,” she continued.

“I think it’s entirely unfair to call me ‘anorexic’. In my opinion it’s the same as calling someone morbidly obese.

“That’s a serious accusation of an eating disorder that I do not have. I understand that for anyone recovering from an ED, any post about weight loss could be triggering.

“But my journey has been completely healthy. I have always been quite tall and naturally slim. When I was a teen I struggled to put on weight,” Zara explained.

“I was eating a huge amount back in 2019… I’m talking probably 3000 calories a day. I was a size 10 which is not an unhealthy body type at all.

“But for my body type, height and the fact I’ve always had a fast metabolism and always been naturally petite, it was a huge change.

“Everyone’s body types are different and I respect that. But I cannot be made feel bad about my natural body type.

“I weigh a completely healthy BMI. Will not apologise for eating healthier, making wiser choices and exercising 4 times a week.”

Zara added: “It frustrates me because this has been a long journey for me, changing my relationship with food to a more healthy one, being more mindful…

“It has taken me 18 months to get to where I am now. I haven’t dropped 3 stone overnight. I’ve done it slowly and healthily.

“But it’s been a positive change for the better. I have so much more muscle now. I can lift heavy weights. I feel happier and healthier.

“Most importantly, I feel good on the inside, which means I will live a longer and healthier life,” she concluded the post.