Zara McDermott hits back after being branded ‘too skinny’ by online trolls

"It is incredibly distressing to be consistently critiqued because of your size and weight..."

Zara McDermott has hit back after being branded “too skinny” by online trolls.

The Made In Chelsea star took to her Instagram Stories to share a lengthy post, revealing it was “incredibly distressing” to be criticized on her weight.

The 24-year-old wrote: “Since when is it ok to call someone too skinny… but it’s absolutely not ok to call someone too fat?”

“I would never comment on someone’s pic saying ‘you looked better when you were a few pounds lighter’ – so why is it ok when it’s the other way around? Are we not moving toward a world of more body positivity?”

“Why can’t we be accepting of all bodies? Also most importantly, why do people feel as though they have the right to an opinion on someone else’s body too?” the former Love Island star asked.

“Especially directed toward someone who’s clearly into fitness. Who is clearly healthy and exercises regularly. Not that anyone should be entitled to know this. But I actually eat over the recommended calorie intake for a woman.”

“I exercise 5 days a week and I am a healthy weight for my height. A healthy BMI and a healthy body fat percentage.”

Zara continued: “It is incredibly distressing to be consistently critiqued because of your size and weight. Just two years ago I was crying myself to sleep because I was being bullied for being too fat.”

“I know this world is probably never going to change, but on the off chance that someone who needs to read this, does… Never in my wildest dreams, even before Love Island when I didn’t have a following, would I ever publicly comment on someone’s appearance, weight etc.”

“This is not to say we aren’t all human beings. We all gossip, bitch and say things about others appearance. I’ve done it!!! We all bloody have… No one is saying you cannot have an opinion. You are completely entitled to your opinion.”

“We are all different that’s what makes the world go round! But it’s how you choose to voice that opinion on how I look, text your friend! Send her a screenshot and tell her how awful I look! Have your private thoughts, no one is saying you can’t!”

“But publicly commenting on another human beings appearance is a really dark place to be, in my opinion. Please… don’t be that person. Thanks,” Zara concluded the post.

The reality star previously opened up about being body-shamed online, after sharing her weight loss journey.

