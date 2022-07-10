Zara McDermott has the BEST reaction to her ex Adam Collard entering the Love Island villa AGAIN

Zara McDermott had the BEST reaction to her ex Adam Collard entering the Love Island villa AGAIN.

During Sunday night’s show, the series four contestant was confirmed as a bombshell for the current season in a shock twist.

During his stint on the show back in 2018, Adam famously dumped Rosie Williams for Zara, and the former couple dated for eight months after leaving the villa before calling it quits.

Zara is now dating Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson, who took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of their reaction to Adam entering the villa.

In the video, Sam is heard screaming: “Oh my god abs and pecks! Wow he’s jacked! Who is this guy? Who is this absolute animal? It’s your ex boyfriend! No way!”

He then turns the camera to Zara, who looks shocked, and shouts: “This is the best series ever!”

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

