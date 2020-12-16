Zara McDermott gushes over Sam Thompson – after rekindling their romance

Zara McDermott has gushed over Sam Thompson in a sweet new post, after the couple rekindled their romance.
The reality stars dramatically split back in August, after Sam found out Zara was unfaithful during the early stages of their relationship.
On Monday, the Made in Chelsea stars finally confirmed they were officially back together, following weeks of speculation.
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Zara shared a throwback selfie of her and her beau, calling Sam her “blue eyed baby”.
As they celebrated Zara’s 24th birthday together on Monday, the former Love Island star shared loved-up snaps with Sam to Instagram,
The model captioned the post: “The best birthday I could ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever have wished for in my whole life 😭❤️.”
“I love you Sammy. Having you by my side forever is the only gift i wanted. There is no gift money could buy that could ever top this gift that you have given me.
“You. You are my moon and all my stars. ✨❤️ #24.”
At the time of their split, it was reported that Zara cheated on him with someone “in the music industry”, around the same time she took part in the celebrity version of The X Factor last year.
In an open letter shared on her Instagram Stories back in October, Zara publicly apologised to Sam, admitting she had been unfaithful.
She wrote: “Hey everyone, I just wanted to address the recent speculation in the media. A huge mistake I made a year ago has recently come to light and I want to face this head on.
“I don’t condone being unfaithful and I made a huge mistake at a time in my life where I was hugely selfish and immature.”
“I believe I have learnt so much from my mistake. I want to apologise to my Sam for everything I have put him through, for the pain, the embarassment, the anger and the hurt,” she continued.
“All I want to do is make this right and I think the least he deserves is me being honest with myself and all of you. I love you Sam. Forever.”
Sam recently broke his silence about forgiving Zara, admitting it allowed him to “heal”.