Zara McDermott gushes over Sam Thompson – after rekindling their romance

The Made In Chelsea stars are giving their relationship another chance

Zara McDermott has gushed over Sam Thompson in a sweet new post, after the couple rekindled their romance.

The reality stars dramatically split back in August, after Sam found out Zara was unfaithful during the early stages of their relationship.

On Monday, the Made in Chelsea stars finally confirmed they were officially back together, following weeks of speculation.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Zara shared a throwback selfie of her and her beau, calling Sam her “blue eyed baby”.

As they celebrated Zara’s 24th birthday together on Monday, the former Love Island star shared loved-up snaps with Sam to Instagram,

The model captioned the post: “The best birthday I could ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever have wished for in my whole life 😭❤️.”

“I love you Sammy. Having you by my side forever is the only gift i wanted. There is no gift money could buy that could ever top this gift that you have given me.

“You. You are my moon and all my stars. ✨❤️ #24.”

At the time of their split, it was reported that Zara cheated on him with someone “in the music industry”, around the same time she took part in the celebrity version of The X Factor last year.