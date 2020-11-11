Zara McDermott fuels rumours she’s back with Sam Thompson

Zara has been trying to win Sam back for weeks

Zara McDermott has fuelled rumours she’s back with Sam Thompson.

The couple dramatically split back in August, after Sam found out Zara had cheated on him during the early stages of their relationship.

After weeks of trying to win Sam back, the Made In Chelsea stars sparked reunion rumours last week – when they were spotted having lunch together.

Adding fuel to the fire, Zara was papped leaving Sam’s house at 9am this morning.

In photos published by MailOnline, the former Love Island star was seen wearing a face mask as she left Sam’s house with multiple bags.

The news comes after an insider told new! magazine that Sam’s friends have expressed “concerns” about Zara.

The source said: “Friends are convinced they are back on. They’ve never stopped talking and still follow each other on Instagram. Zara lives out in Essex and whenever she comes to work in London, she seems to see Sam.”

“They’ve always been good friends and insisted they never wanted to lose that. But some pals believe it’s a full-on romance again.”

“Friends have had their concerns about Zara,” the source continued.

“It’s one thing that she cheated but another that she liked the guy’s photos. They worry that history could repeat itself and no one wants Sam hurt.”

The insider added that Sam “just can’t walk away from Zara”, despite shutting down her recent pleas to win him back.

During last week’s episode of Made In Chelsea, Zara broke down in tears after she failed to win Sam back by sending him a heartfelt letter.

After Sam read the letter, his best friend Amiri-Garroussi told Zara that Sam is “completely out” of the relationship, hinting he has no plans to rekindle their romance.

Zara broke down in tears over Reza’s confession, and said: “Why can’t he tell me this? Why can’t he just speak to me?”

Reza replied: “Because seeing you upset upsets him, and I think it draws him in emotionally and that’s a vicinity that he doesn’t want to be in right now…”