Zara McDermott finally hard launches her romance with Louis Tomlinson

Zara McDermott has finally hard launched her relationship with Louis Tomlinson.

Taking to Instagram, the former Love Island star shared a sweet snap of the pair kissing.

She simply captioned the post with a red heart emoji, while Louis commented under the post, “I love you x.”

The post quickly gained thousands of likes and supportive comments, after months of speculation surrounding their budding romance.

The pair first sparked dating rumours back in March when they were photographed together at The Suffolk in Aldeburgh, UK.

Zara, 28, previously dated TV personality Sam Thompson for five years before they split in late 2024.

Meanwhile, Louis, 33, dated Eleanor Calder on and off from 2011 to 2022, and briefly dated Briana Jungwirth in 2015, with whom he shares a son, Freddie.

Just last month, the singer took to X to share a cryptic message about people commenting on his relationship.

He wrote: “The last few months have made it impossible to be on here. All the conspiracy chat about my relationship, my son or even stretching sometimes to opinions on my Mum.

“It’s just too much and too hurtful for me to see! Thank you to everyone who always has my back!”

The statement came just weeks after his girlfriend Zara broke her silence on Louis’ awkward run-in with her ex Sam at Soccer Aid.

Speaking to The Sun, Zara addressed the awkward pitchside encounter: “The only thing in my life that’s worth writing about is the work I do.”

“I see some of the things that are written and I’m like, ‘Why do we focus on the non-existent drama?’ Sometimes that can be frustrating, but I suppose it’s all part of the industry.”

Zara also revealed that she no longer spends a lot of time on social media and is more focused on her “relationships,” even though she still shares glitzy photos on her Instagram.

“I don’t care about social media as much as I used to, or about the aesthetic or the image, I value so much real relationships and real support around me, and being that to other people,” she added.

“I’m a totally different person to the one I was when I was 21 years old and stepped into what appeared to be a glitzy world of showbiz, my day to day life is not at all glitz and glamour.”